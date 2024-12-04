HBCU Legends

North Carolina A&T Fires Coach Vincent Brown

Another HBCU football program is searching for new leadership after the Aggies pull the plug on Coach Brown.

Kyle T. Mosley

Aug 29, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina A&T Aggies head coach Vincent Brown during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina A&T Aggies head coach Vincent Brown during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Another HBCU football program is searching for new leadership after the North Carolina A&T Aggies fired head coach Vincent Brown. He recorded a 2-21 record during two seasons as the leader of the football program.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM NC A&T ATHLETICS

"Coach Vincent Brown has been relieved of his head coaching duties at North Carolina A&T State University, Director of Athletics Earl Hilton announced on Wednesday. Brown, 59, coached the Aggies for two seasons after spending four years as the defensive coordinator at William & Mary.

Vincent Brown
Aug 29, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina A&T Aggies head coach Vincent Brown during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In his final season at A&T, the Aggies posted a 1-11 record overall and a 0-8 mark in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA). Before starting his coaching career, Brown played collegiately at Mississippi Valley State (1984-87) before becoming a second-round NFL Draft pick of the New England Patriots. Brown spent eight NFL seasons with the Patriots.

"We want to thank coach Brown for his contributions to the North Carolina A&T football program and for helping us transition into the CAA Football Conference," said Hilton. "We wish him and his family the best as they move forward and in all future endeavors.""

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football