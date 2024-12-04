North Carolina A&T Fires Coach Vincent Brown
Another HBCU football program is searching for new leadership after the North Carolina A&T Aggies fired head coach Vincent Brown. He recorded a 2-21 record during two seasons as the leader of the football program.
OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM NC A&T ATHLETICS
"Coach Vincent Brown has been relieved of his head coaching duties at North Carolina A&T State University, Director of Athletics Earl Hilton announced on Wednesday. Brown, 59, coached the Aggies for two seasons after spending four years as the defensive coordinator at William & Mary.
In his final season at A&T, the Aggies posted a 1-11 record overall and a 0-8 mark in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA). Before starting his coaching career, Brown played collegiately at Mississippi Valley State (1984-87) before becoming a second-round NFL Draft pick of the New England Patriots. Brown spent eight NFL seasons with the Patriots.
"We want to thank coach Brown for his contributions to the North Carolina A&T football program and for helping us transition into the CAA Football Conference," said Hilton. "We wish him and his family the best as they move forward and in all future endeavors.""