North Carolina A&T Hires Shawn Gibbs To Restore Aggies Football Program
North Carolina A&T quickly named Shawn Gibbs as the new head coach of the Aggies football program after dismissing Vincent Brown from the position earlier in the week. NC A&T's director of athletics, Earl M. Hilton III, announced the hiring of Shawn Gibbs in a statement.
Gibbs, 49, returns to NC A&T, where he was an assistant coach before leaving to accept an offer to become the head coach at Fort Valley State.
He began his coaching career with the Aggies in 2002 as a tight ends coach but left the following year to coach the running backs at North Carolina Central from 2003 to 2006.
The illustrious careers of running backs Tarik Cohen and Mike Mayhew give credit to Gibbs for his coaching and leadership.
Grambling State hired him from 2007 to 2010, and he returned to NC A&T from 2011 to 2021 as the running backs coach before taking over as the head coach at Fort Valley State in 2022.
The Black Mountain, North Carolina native posted a 16-6 overall record at Fort Valley State and won the Florida Beach Bowl in 2023.
Coach Gibbs is tasked with restoring the Aggies program, which has struggled under Coach Brown, achieving only two wins in the past two seasons.
Gibbs was a star running back for North Carolina Central from 1993-1997.