HBCU Legends

North Carolina A&T Hires Shawn Gibbs To Restore Aggies Football Program

Gibbs returns to the program he once coached Tarik Cohen.

Kyle T. Mosley

Fort Valley State head coach Shawn Gibbs before the Red Tails Classic game against Tuskegee at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Sunday September 4, 2022. Red07
Fort Valley State head coach Shawn Gibbs before the Red Tails Classic game against Tuskegee at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Sunday September 4, 2022. Red07 / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

North Carolina A&T quickly named Shawn Gibbs as the new head coach of the Aggies football program after dismissing Vincent Brown from the position earlier in the week. NC A&T's director of athletics, Earl M. Hilton III, announced the hiring of Shawn Gibbs in a statement.

Gibbs, 49, returns to NC A&T, where he was an assistant coach before leaving to accept an offer to become the head coach at Fort Valley State.   

He began his coaching career with the Aggies in 2002 as a tight ends coach but left the following year to coach the running backs at North Carolina Central from 2003 to 2006.  

Shawn Gibbs
Fort Valley State head coach Shawn Gibbs meets with Tuskegee head coach Reginald Ruffin at midfield following the Red Tails Classic at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Sunday September 4, 2022. Red34 / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

The illustrious careers of running backs Tarik Cohen and Mike Mayhew give credit to Gibbs for his coaching and leadership.

Grambling State hired him from 2007 to 2010, and he returned to NC A&T from 2011 to 2021 as the running backs coach before taking over as the head coach at Fort Valley State in 2022.

The Black Mountain, North Carolina native posted a 16-6 overall record at Fort Valley State and won the Florida Beach Bowl in 2023.

Coach Gibbs is tasked with restoring the Aggies program, which has struggled under Coach Brown, achieving only two wins in the past two seasons.

Gibbs was a star running back for North Carolina Central from 1993-1997.

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football