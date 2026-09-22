PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – On Tuesday, Prairie View A&M head football coach Tremaine Jackson shared a statement on social media defending defensive back Eric Zachery. Three days earlier, Zachery’s tackle during the Panthers’ 31-10 loss to Stephen F. Austin injured Lumberjacks tight end Gerard Edimo. Monday, SFA head coach Colby Carthel spoke to reporters and strongly criticized the play.

The play happened in front of the Stephen F. Austin sideline at Panther Stadium during Week 3. Edimo, who had caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Gavin Rutherford in the first quarter, was carried off the field. Coach Carthel suggested the injury could end Edimo’s career.

Neither school has publicly released a medical update or timetable for Edimo’s return.

Jackson Defends His Player

Jackson began his statement by mentioning Edimo’s injury, then moved on to defend Zachery.

“It’s unfortunate that an injury took place and our prayers are with Gerard Edimo and his family,” Jackson wrote. “We pray for a speedy recovery and a successful return.”

Jackson also responded to criticism from Carthel and football fans aimed at his defensive back.

“Eric Zachery is not only a good player, he is a good person, great student and one of the best people in our program,” Jackson wrote. “We will not allow anyone to attack him or his character because of a play in a game.”

Don’t attack our kids!! If there’s any issue, come to me, I’m not hard to reach!! #FTF pic.twitter.com/ASSFKpprsL — Tremaine Jackson (@coachjack212) September 22, 2026

Jackson added that no one from Stephen F. Austin had reached out to him about the play.

“I haven’t received a call from anyone pertaining to this play, nor did anyone say anything to me after the game,” Jackson wrote. “Don’t get on the internet and attack any of my kids. We coach them the right way and they play the right way. Everyone has my number, and knows how to reach me if there’s a problem.”

Jackson ended his statement with his initials, “TJ.”

Carthel Condemns Tackle

Carthel, who is in his 27th season as a college coach and eighth at Stephen F. Austin, strongly criticized the play after the game.

“No business in this game for a play like that,” Carthel said. “Disgusting. Pathetic.”

He called it the second-dirtiest play he has seen in his coaching career.

Carthel said Edimo “got his leg near yanked off the bone” and said the injury “probably ended his career.”

“He’s got two years left, and he’ll probably never play another snap of football because of a dirty unsportsmanlike play,” Carthel said.

@SFA_Football head coach @CoachCarthel says TE Gerard Edimo's football career is likely done after suffering a significant injury in Saturday's game against Prairie View A&M.



Carthel calls it the second-most dirty play he's seen in his 27-year coaching career. pic.twitter.com/H9QGSfEEHa — Colten Sneed (@CWSneed14) September 21, 2026

Neither Stephen F. Austin nor Edimo has publicly shared how serious the injury is or if it will end his career.

Carthel also accused the Prairie View A&M player of taunting Edimo after the play.

“The young man got up then made fun of him as he walked off,” Carthel said. “Disgusting. Pathetic.”

No penalty was given for the play. Carthel noted that an official was standing nearby.

“It happened right in front of our bench,” Carthel said. “Kudos for our team for holding things together that it wasn’t an all-out brawl. And that we’re able to finish the game without incident. But, it was embarrassing right in front of an official. No call. Another official walks the kid off as he’s making fun of our player suffering a major injury. Disgusting.”

To add context to Carthel’s quote… Here’s the full play where Edimo suffered his injury against Prairie View A&M https://t.co/1Wp5lAwfvh pic.twitter.com/e5ID2JnN0F — Zach McKinnell (@zachmckinnell) September 22, 2026

Carthel said Stephen F. Austin has started reviewing the incident.

“So we’re following the protocols as we speak in terms of the conference and NCAA wants to do with that play,” he said. “I hate it for Gerard. I hate for our team. I hate it for our sport.”

The NCAA, the Southwestern Athletic Conference, and the Southland Conference have not announced any disciplinary action against Eric Zachery.

NCAA reporter Stan Becton gave his thoughts on the tackle and what happened after.

“The initial tackle was clean,” Becton posted. “The rolling backwards while holding his leg was unnecessary. The taunting the injury? Well that just doesn’t belong in our sport.”

What It Means

Stephen F. Austin is now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Southland Conference games. Rutherford passed for 213 yards and three touchdowns in the Lumberjacks' 31-10 win over the Panthers.

Prairie View A&M will start SWAC play at home against Grambling State in the State Fair Classic. The Panthers are tied with Alcorn State at 1-0 in the SWAC West division. In Week 4 action, the Braves will host Texas Southern at Jack Spinks – Marino Casem Stadium in Lorman, Mississippi.

Stephen F. Austin will host Northeastern State.

Jackson is in his second season at Prairie View A&M. Last year, he led the Panthers to the 2025 SWAC championship and their first Celebration Bowl appearance.

Prairie View defeated Jackson State 23-21 in the SWAC championship, then lost 40-38 in a four-overtime thriller to South Carolina State in the 2025 Cricket Celebration Bowl.

HBCU Legends will update this story as the SWAC, Southland Conference, and both schools share more information.