Prairie View A&M Exorcised NW State Demons From Panther Stadium, Win 27-24
HOUSTON - The Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-2) defeated the Northwestern State Demons (2-2) with a strong rushing attack from five rushers, recording 44 carries, 346 yards, and three touchdowns to secure the victory.
The Panthers' running back duo of McDowell and Bingmon was like THUNDER and LIGHTNING, respectively.
Chase Bingmon (Lightning) paced the backfield with 18 carries and 180 yards on the ground, and Lamagea McDowell (Thunder) added 14 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns at Blackshear Field in front of 4,559 spectators.
Coach Tremaine Jackson's team finally learned how to close out games - use the rushing game. The Demons had no answers for Prairie View as they chewed up turf and the clock on the final drive to make a statement for Coach Jackson's squad.
Panthers quarterback Tevin Carter started his second contest of the season, passing for 148 yards and an interception. He had a significant impact, carrying the football seven times for 56 yards and scoring one touchdown.
Abram Johnston kept the Demons in the game, completing 12 of 19 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. He also contributed 71 rushing yards, scoring once from 29 yards to bring the NW State within 3 points of Prairie View A&M in the fourth quarter.
FIRST HALF
After the Demons scored a touchdown on a 4-play, 51-yard drive in the first quarter to lead 7-0.
The Panthers responded with a 4-play scoring drive of their own. Tevin Carter capped off the 83-yard possession with 3:06 left in the first quarter with a 56-yard touchdown burst through the Demons' front. However, a mishandled snap on the extra point attempt caused A. Webb to miss the kick. Prairie View would trail by one point, 7-6.
Both teams traded field goals before Lamagea McDowell bowled over defenders for a 1-yard touchdown plunge with 35 seconds left before halftime. The Panthers attempted a two-point conversion, leading 17-10 entering their locker rooms at intermission.
SECOND HALF
Northwestern State was undeterred, starting the second half with a 3-play, 67-yard drive that lasted 54 seconds. The Demons tied the contest at 17 apiece after Lytton's successful extra point kick.
Prairie View gained a 10-point advantage when Webb booted a 20-yard field goal in the third, then McDowell would slash into the endzone for a 5-yard touchdown, giving the Panthers a 27-17 lead at 5:21 left in the game.
Abram Johnston was clutch on the next drive. After a Panthers defensive back was called for targeting, Johnston would find Buisson alone in a zone and score a 44-yard touchdown reception. The Demons were in three points, 27-24, and the Panthers had to close out the match.
Coach Jackson had 4:07 left on the scoreboard clock with the football at the 28-yard line. Nine plays later, the Panthers utilized Bingmon and McDowell to rush the football into the heart of the Demons' interior, ultimately kneeling in victory formation to win 27-24 in front of their home crowd.
STANDOUT PLAYERS
- RB Chase Bingmon: 18 rushes, 180 yards (10 yards per rush)
- RB Lamagea McDowell: 14 rushes, 104 yards, 2 TDs
- QB Tevin Carter: 15/23 for 148 yards, 1 INT; 7 rushes for 56 yards, 1 TD
- WR Jyzaiah Rockwell: 5 receptions for 84 yards
KEYS TO THE WIN
- The Rushing Game: 346 total yards
- 4 penalties: After being one of the most penalized teams in the SWAC, having just four penalties was an excellent improvement.
- RED ZONE: 4 of 5 scores in the money area.
- TOP: 33:40 minutes
- Offensive Line: Just run behind that massive wall who understands how to open holes in the interior. Great job!
AREAS OF CONCERN
- Fumbles: Two, lost one.
- Third Downs: Only coverted 3 out of 12
- Red Zone Turnover: Carter threw an interception to finish an impressive drive by the Panthers.
- Got Away From The Run: After the Panthers were rushing the football at will, the offensive coordinator decided to pass, pass, and pass. Wasted a couple of possessions getting away from what was working.
- Special Teams: A fielding, punting, and misse PAT nearly ruined a positive night for the Panthers.
- No INTs: The defensive backfield plays well, but has not forced a turnover in four games.