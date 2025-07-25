Prairie View A&M Football Receives New Team Suits For 2025
The Prairie View A&M football players received their 2025 Panthers team dress suits from SuitMart on Wednesday, July 23, marking the beginning of an exciting journey towards the upcoming season.
The clothier partnered with Coach Jackson and the Panthers coaching staff to outfit the student-athletes, building anticipation for the thrilling games ahead this season.
A huge THANK YOU to the Prairie View A&M University Football Coaching Staff and student-athletes for choosing SuitMart to suit you up for the 2025 football season!- SuitMart
We were honored to dress this outstanding group of young men for school events and team travel — and it was truly a pleasure to be part of your journey. Part two of the fitting was a great experience, and these young men showed up with style, class, and team spirit.
Special shoutout to Coach Jackson for the opportunity and to Coach Colbert for helping make the day smooth and efficient. We appreciate you both!
Wishing the Panthers a strong, confident, and winning season — on and off the field. Let’s go PV!
In June, Jackson spoke to HBCU Legends about the new collaboration and how it all began.
SuitMart Dressing The Panthers For Success
One of Coach Prime's top phrases is, "If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good."
Coach Jackson became envious when he saw SuitMart outfitting their crosstown rival at Texas Southern.
"I don't care who you tell. When Texas Southern announced that back in March or April, that their basketball team was over there. I went right to Miss P and said, 'If Texas Southern is doing it for basketball, I want to work with them for football because I know it's a larger program.' Thanks to Texas Southern for putting that on social media because it lit a fire under me," Jackson emphatically explained.
"I'm a suit believer." So, making sure SuitMart showed up at Prairie View this summer was a part of his vision beyond just on game days. "You can't tell a kid to wear something you don't provide."
Thus, the team will have an annual visit or trip to SuitMart. This year, the clothier supplied charcoal gray three-piece suits, which would be perfect for interviews and football travel for Saturday kickoffs.
"And this is Division I football," Coach Tremaine Jackson told HBCU Legends. "Our kids deserve to have a Division I experience. And we can't say we care about them after football if we're not helping them with a suit for the interview, making them look more professional than they are."
Jackson was moved as some of his players were getting the first suit-fitting experience of their lives. The result? More confidence, professionalism, and pride for the whole team, giving them the off-field tools for life after football.
"That's just a part of us being a real-life program like giving them certain experiences. Everybody talks about tying a tie. You can go on YouTube and learn how to tie. But, you can't go on YouTube and measure yourself," Jackson said about the experience for his team.