Texas Football sportswriter Mike Craven put together a list of 51 players and a head coach for the 2025 non-FBS All-Texas team. Prairie View A&M head coach Tremaine Jackson was named 2025 Non-FBS All-Texas Coach of the Year, and three players—wide receiver Jyzaiah Rockwell, offensive lineman Calvin McMillian, and safety Travor Randle—were recognized for their strong performances this season.

WR Jyzaiah Rockwell (First-Team Offense)

OL Calvin McMillian (Second-Team Offense)

UTL/S Travor Randle (Second-Team Defense)

Nine FCS teams each had at least one player on this year’s team, and Prairie View A&M had three players selected.

Craven said the decision for Coach of the Year was a tough one, but the Panthers’ first SWAC title since 2009 and their appearance in the HBCU National Championship at the 2025 Cricket Celebration Bowl helped Coach Jackson stand out as the top Non-FBS Coach in Texas.

Prairie View A&M head coach Tremaine Jackson talks with an official during the SWAC football championship game between Jackson State and Prairie View A&M at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Prairie View A&M defeated Jackson State 23-21. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TREMAINE JACKSON - HEAD COACH

Calling the Tremaine Jackson era impactful is putting it mildly. His bold approach and way with words have divided some people but also brought many new fans to the Prairie View A&M Panther football program. The team hasn’t seen this level of attention since their SWAC win in 2009.

Coach Jackson has already earned several Coach of the Year awards, including the 2025 Southwestern Conference Coach of the Year after leading the team to a 7-1 league record in his first season at Prairie View A&M. Most of his staff came with him from Valdosta State and quickly established a new football culture. It paid off.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Panthers return to prominence under Jackson in his second year as an NCAA Division I head coach. They were just a few missed kicks away from winning the HBCU National Championship against South Carolina State. Jackson is set to remain a leading figure in HBCU coaching.

Dec 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Prairie View A&M Panthers wide receiver Jyzaiah Rockwell (11) catches a pass for a touchdown against the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

JYZAIAH ROCKWELL - WR

Jyzaiah Rockwell has announced he will enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2. The Panthers’ standout receiver has one year of eligibility left, which could help him secure a strong NIL deal with an FBS school.

Rockwell is a dynamic playmaker who can stretch the field against any defense. In the Celebration Bowl, he caught six passes on seven targets from Cam Peters for 77 yards and a touchdown. Three of his catches resulted in first downs, and one set up a second-quarter score that put the Panthers ahead 21-0 at halftime.

Rather than calling a rollout toss in overtime, offensive coordinator Buckner could have matched the 6-2 receiver one-on-one against a Bulldogs defender.

Rockwell, who is from McKinney, Texas, played in all 14 games and led the Panthers’ receivers with 74 catches for 1,161 yards and 8 touchdowns.

PVAMUFBALL: ALL-AMERICA PANTHERS! 🏈



2025 BOXTOROW HBCU All-America Team honorees:

OL Calvin McMillian

DB Travor Randle



Panther Pride on the national stage! 🐾 #PVAMU #HBCUFootball #AllAmerica pic.twitter.com/tfnwOmawLO — PVAMU Panthers (@PVAMUPanthers) December 22, 2025

CALVIN MCMILLIAN - OL

McMillian was named to the All-SWAC First Team and was an HBCU All-American in 2025. The graduate student-athlete from Houston, Mississippi, stands 6-5 and weighs 328 pounds—ideal size for an NFL offensive lineman. He is a strong blocker and moves well to protect his quarterback.

He hopes to “play in the NFL and pursue a career working in space.”

McMillian accepted an invitation to play in the 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 21, 2026. He will also get the chance to take part in the HBCU Combine at the New Orleans Saints training facility in Metairie on Feb. 16.

TRAVOR RANDLE - UTL/S

Randle was also named to the All-SWAC First Team and was an HBCU All-American this year for the Panthers. The graduate student-athlete is the kind of defensive back NFL scouts look for, since he can play cornerback, nickel, or safety. His leadership in the Prairie View secondary helped the Panthers become the top FCS defensive backfield in the country.

The hard-hitting defender is from Greenwood, Mississippi, and hopes to become a college head coach one day.

Randle also will be playing in the HBCU Legacy Bowl.