Prairie View A&M's Dominant Win Over Florida A&M Keeps Panthers Slim Hopes Alive
HOUSTON - One of the most understated wins in HBCU football this weekend was the 31-12 upset victory Prairie View A&M (5-5, 3-3) had over Florida A&M (5-4, 3-2). Experts would say the turning point in the contest was the first-half injury sustained by Rattlers quarterback Daniel Richardson. However, the converse is true.
The Panthers scored 10 points on their first two possessions. The opening drive lasted 3:22 minutes from an 8-play, 37-yard march that resulted in a Guillermo Rodriguez field goal. The lead was 3-0 at 11:03 on the clock in the first quarter.
After the Rattlers had an eight-play drive stall, Panthers signal-caller Jaden Johnson connected with James Burns for a 70-yard touchdown strike. The Panthers led 10-0 with 8:06 left in the opening quarter.
At halftime, Prairie View led 17-3 and never received a serious threat by FAMU for the rest of the gams. Panthers head coach Bubba McDowell and his staff deserve praise for implementing effective offensive and defensive game plans that kept the Rattlers off balance throughout the game.
Jaden Johnson has been what Coach McDowell has been searching for in a quarterback: stay poised, extend drives, and deliver the dagger when called on. He completed 12 passes for 193 yards, one touchdown, and an interception.
Prairie View rushers Chase Bingmon (68 yards) and Lamagea McDowell (43 yards, two touchdowns) led the ground game as the Panthers chewed up 151 rushing yards.
The Panthers' defense forced three turnovers with two interceptions and recovered a fumble. They also created a red zone turnover, turning away the Rattlers as they built momentum. Florida A&M was held scoreless in the 4th quarter, while Prairie View added 14 points to claim a much-needed conference win at home.
Defensive standouts were Chester Geffrard, who sacked the FAMU QBs twice and added 2.0 TFL and an interception. Kevin Davis contributed six tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery.
Could the Panthers make a run at the SWAC West title? It's unlikely since Southern has a 5-1 conference lead compared to the Panthers' 3-3 record and a damaging earlier loss to the Jaguars. However, an FCS postseason bid could be in order for Coach McDowell's team.
Saturday's game against the Alcorn State Braves will occur at Panther Stadium for a 2:00 PM CT kick-off on Senior Night. Prairie View's season finale will be in Montgomery, Alabama, to face the Bama State Hornets on Saturday, Nov. 23.
As Southern remains firmly entrenched at No. 1 in the SWAC West, the Panthers must win both games to keep their postseason hopes alive. McDowell's big win against the Rattlers may be late, but it could be a positive beacon light for the Panthers football program.
SWAC SCORES
Alcorn State 42, Texas Southern 21
Prairie View A&M 31, Florida A&M 12
Grambling State 24, Alabama State 23
Bethune-Cookman 23, Southern 25
Alabama A&M 52, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 24
Jackson State 51, Mississippi Valley State 14