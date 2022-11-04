Skip to main content

Prairie View-Alcorn State Live Game Thread

PRAIRIE VIEW-ALCORN GAME DAY NOTES

  • Date: Fri., Nov. 4, 2022
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. CST
  • Site: Prairie View, Texas // PVAMU Football Stadium (15,000)
  • National TV: ESPNU
  • Play-by-Play: Justin Kutcher; Analyst: Stan Routt
  • Regional Radio: WPRL 91.7 FM
  •  Play-by-Play: Charles Edmond; Analyst: Emmanuel Barnes
  • Sideline: Cedric Tillman
  • Satellite Radio: HSRN/Sirius XM
  • Live Video Stream: WatchESPN // ESPN+

Twitter Updates: 

  • Prairie View: #GoPanthers @PVAMUPanthers
  • Alcorn: @BravesSports // @AlcornStateFB 

Coaches

  • Prairie View A&M: Bubba McDowell, 5-3 (1st season)
  • Alcorn State: Fred McNair, 39-29 (6th season)

Quarterbacks

  • Prairie View A&M: Trazon Connley
  • Alcorn State: Aaron Allen

Series History

  • Alcorn leads the all-time series against Prairie View A&M by a commanding 44-15 record...
  • Under Head Coach , the Braves are 4-1 against the Panthers...
  • Prairie View had its longest winning streak in the series when the Panthers won six consecutive (2007-12)…
  • Alcorn won 22 consecutive games in the series from 1977 to 1999...
  • The Braves have won the last four meetings between the two teams...


