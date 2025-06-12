Prairie View A&M: Jackson 'Jacks' Bailey's Passing Mourned By The Panthers
The Prairie View A&M University Department of Athletics prepared a statement on the passing of Jackson "Jacks" Bailey, a cherished member of the Panther football program and the PVAMU community.
Jackson joined the football team for the 2023–24 season. Although he did not appear in any official games, his presence and energy were felt deeply within the locker room and across campus. A proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. – Zeta Beta Chapter, Jackson exemplified brotherhood, resilience, and purpose.
Born on Jan. 6 to proud parents Debbie and Bryon Bailey, Jackson was also a beloved brother to Taylor and Kebron. Known affectionately as "Jacks," he brought a light-hearted and grounded spirit to everything he did.
He possessed a strong football IQ and natural speed, honed during a successful high school career in which his team lost only three games. He described his best game as one with 10 tackles, one touchdown, and a fumble recovery—a testament to his love for the game and his ability to shine under pressure.
His favorite words to live by were: "God got me." These words guided his path on and off the field.
Jackson loved spending time with family during the holidays, especially Christmas, and had a passion for cooking, playing video games, and even playing the piano—a hidden talent most didn't expect. His favorite professional athlete was Micah Parsons, and he dreamed of one day playing in the NFL or starting a career as a physical therapist, utilizing his love of sports to help others recover and heal.
When asked what drove his passion for athletics, Jackson always gave credit to his biggest inspiration — his mom.
He chose Prairie View A&M to be closer to home and, in doing so, became an unforgettable part of our campus family. Though his time at PVAMU was brief, the impact he made will resonate for years to come.
We honor and remember Jackson "Jacks" Bailey not only for his potential and promise but for the way he lived—with purpose, humor, humility, and heart.
Rest in peace, Jacks. You will always be part of the Panther family.