Prairie View A&M & Texas Southern: Division Rivals Have Top Defenses In SWAC West
HOUSTON — Since Spring practices, coaches Tremaine Jackson and Cris Dishman have been singing and dreaming about getting their respective teams to Atlanta in December. One proven way for a football team to win a championship is to have a strong defense. Currently, Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern have emerged as two formidable defensive forces in the SWAC West. Nevertheless, one of these teams could be on track to fulfill the vision their head coach.
After five weeks, both programs' defenses have consistently ranked among the conference leaders across multiple categories. Additionally, both teams feature top individual performers who are significantly impacting key defensive metrics.
Prairie View A&M Defense Analysis
The Prairie View A&M Panthers' defense currently ranks No. 2 in the SWAC and No. 36 in the FCS. The unit has shown significant improvement, demonstrating high productivity and playmaking against Northwestern State and Grambling State.
After five games, they have allowed a total of 123 points, averaging 24.6 points per game. Additionally, they have given up an average of 344.4 yards per contest.
The Panthers are particularly notable for their balanced approach to defending against both the run and the pass, which has contributed to their top standing in the SWAC West with a 2-0 record.
Prairie View A&M Defensive Leaders
Total Tackles
- Travor Randle: 12 solo/28 assist, total 40 tackles, 8 per game [No. 5 SWAC, No. 65 FCS]
- Darrell Starling: 18 solo/20 assist, total 39 tackles, 7.8 per game [No. 2 SWAC, No. 18 FCS]
Interceptions
- Travor Randle: 2 interceptions for 63 yards (longest return of 32 yards)
Passes Defended
- Eric Zachery: 3 breakups, 1 interception, 4 total passes defended
- Travor Randle: 2 breakups, 2 interceptions, 4 passes defended
Tackles For Loss
- Kennedy Parker: 5 solo/3 assist for total of 6.5 tackles for loss
- Malik Guckae: 1 solo/3 assist for a total of 4.5 tackles for loss
Texas Southern Defense Analysis
Texas Southern's defense is both aggressive and opportunistic, positioning the team to capitalize on opportunities while the offense finds its rhythm. Coach Dishman's unit has allowed an average of 27.0 points per game over four games. Still, they have only surrendered 21 points per game against SWAC opponents, specifically Prairie View A&M and Mississippi Valley State.
Remarkably, the Tigers' linebacking corps feature the top three tacklers in the SWAC: Isaiah Bogerty, Charles George, and Matthew Cooks, who lead the conference. Their standout performances have been crucial in making impactful plays for TSU. Additionally, the team ranks among the best in the SWAC in pass defense statistics.
Texas Southern Defensive Leaders
Total Tackles
- [No. 1 SWAC, No. 17 FCS] Isaiah Bogerty: 18 solo/22 assist, total 40 tackles, 10.0 per game
- [No. 2 SWAC, No. 18 FCS] Charles George: 16 solo/22 assist, total 38 tackles, 9.5 per game
- [No. 3 SWAC, No. 56 FCS] Matthew Cooks: 15 solo/18 assist, total 33 tackles, 8.2 per game
Interceptions
- Joel Williams: 1 interception
Passes Defended
- Edric Whitley: 2 breakups, 1 interception, 3 total passes defended
- Quinton Murray Jr.: 3 breakups
Tackles For Loss
- Michael Akins: 4 solo/1 assist for a total of 4.5 tackles for loss
Defensive Leaders Breakdown
Prairie View A&M
- Interceptions: Travor Randle
- Passes Defended: Eric Zachery, Travor Randle
- Tackles For Loss: Kennedy Parker, Malik Guckae
- Total Tackles: Travor Randle, Darrell Starling
Texas Southern
- Interceptions: Joel Williams
- Passes Defended: Edric Whitley, Quinton Murray Jr.
- Tackles For Loss: Michael Akins
- Total Tackles: Isaiah Bogerty, Charles George, Matthew Cooks
Both programs showcase outstanding talent, featuring solid defensive players who can truly change the game's momentum.
Prairie View A&M excels at creating turnovers and stifling the opponent's scoring. At the same time, Texas Southern shines with its high energy and impressive tackle numbers, making its defense one of the most dynamic in SWAC. It's exciting to see these players evolve as the Panthers and Tigers fight for an opportunity to win the SWAC Western Division crown!