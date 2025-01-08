HBCU Legends

Prairie View A&M's Head Coach Tremaine Jackson Officially Hires Brandon Andersen As Defensive Coordinator

Andersen will re-join Jackson to lead the Panthers defensive unit.

Kyle T. Mosley

Brandon Andersen - Prairie View A&M Defensive Coordinator
Brandon Andersen - Prairie View A&M Defensive Coordinator / Credit: Endebrock Talent Management
In this story:

HOUSTON - "We're here to be a premier elite FCS program," Prairie View A&M's new head football coach Tremaine Jackson said during his introductory press conference. "We're here to be in the Top 5 for the Top 25 [ranking], and we make no qualms about that."  

One of Jackson's first orders of business was forming his coaching staff. His first official hire to revitalize the Panthers on The Hill was to bring the D2 Football's 2024 Defensive Coordinator of the Year, Brandon Andersen.

He will re-join Tremaine Jackson at Prairie View A&M as the Panthers' new defensive coordinator, according to his representatives at Endebrock Talent Management.

Former Valdosta State defensive backs coach Darren Garrigan stated to HBCU Legends that he anticipates following Jackson and Andersen to Prairie View A&M. He is familiar with the SWAC while serving as the cornerbacks coach at Texas Southern, where Ole Miss star cornerback Isaiah Hamilton developed under his guidance.

What can the Prairie View A&M supporters expect with Andersen at the helm of the defensive unit?

Andersen guided Valdosta State's defense to a 9th place ranking nationally in Division II for total defense, allowing only 254.5 yards per game in 2023. The Blazers also ranked 2nd nationally in scoring defense, permitting just 11 points per game.

For the 2024 season, Valdosta State's defense continued to have a strong presence. They allowed an average of just 13.71 points per game across 14 games, which was a strong defensive effort in Division II.

It's worth noting that Valdosta State's strong defense contributed to its success by reaching the NCAA Division II National Championship game. Unfortunately, they ultimately lost in the title contest to Ferris State, 49-14.

According to the Blazers' athletics website, Andersen was hired at Valdosta State in January 2022. Brandon Andersen spent two seasons at the Colorado School of Mines as a defensive coordinator before joining the VSU under former head coach Tremaine Jackson.  

"Andersen was a four-year linebacker at Sioux Falls from 2008-2011. He was a two-year starter and tallied 87 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and four sacks throughout his career. From 2008-2010, Andersen helped Sioux Falls to 34-1, advance to three NAIA National Championship games, and win two NAIA National Championships.  

He received his bachelor's degree in business administration from Sioux Falls in 2011."

Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

