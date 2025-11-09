Prairie View Inches Closer To SWAC West Title, Cam Peters Tosses 5 Touchdown Passes
Quarterback Cameron Peters and the offensive weapons of Prairie View A&M were explosive as he threw five touchdown passes, leading the Panthers to a dominating 48-5 victory over Alabama A&M.
Only 1,125 spectators witnessed the SWAC West leader from Prairie View, Texas, who initially trailed 5-0 in the first half, rallying to completely overwhelm the Bulldogs' offensive and defensive units.
The Prairie View A&M backfield rushed for 229 yards on 38 carries, with Shadrick Byrd leading the rushers with 11 carries for 75 yards and 1 touchdown. Chase Bingmon toted the ball 12 times for 40 yards, and Andre Dennis rushed once for 18 yards and one touchdown.
Wide receiver Jyzaiah Rockwell decimated the Bulldogs secondary, finishing the afternoon with eight receptions for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Fellow wideouts Chaney Fitzgerald and Ja'Koby Banks each contributed one touchdown for Prairie View A&M.
The Panthers' defense contained Alabama A&M, allowing just 204 yards while the Bulldogs ran 72 offensive plays. Prairie View smothered AAMU, allowing just 7 of 21 third down conversions.
SWAC WEST SCENARIOS
Prairie View's path to the SWAC Championship Game is becoming clearer, as they need to win at least one of their final two games of the season to secure the SWAC West championship. Their first challenge comes against UAPB on Nov. 15, followed by a season finale at home against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 22.
Currently, the Panthers have an overall record of 7-3 and lead the SWAC West with a conference record of 5-1. Grambling State is in second place with a conference record of 4-2.
Prairie View holds the tiebreaker against Grambling State, having won their previous matchup 28-13 at the State Fair Classic in September. For Grambling State to claim the Western division title, they would need to win against Alcorn State and Southern in the Bayou Classic, while Prairie View A&M would need to lose both of their final matches.
Meanwhile, Texas Southern has lost two consecutive games, including a 42-24 defeat to Alabama State. With an overall record of 4-5 and a conference record of 3-3, they would need significant collapses from both Prairie View and Grambling to have any chance at the SWAC West title, with only two games remaining.
SWAC Football Tiebreaker Policy
Championship Determination
The winner of the Eastern Division shall meet the winner of the Western Division in the Conference Championship game. The winner of the Conference Championship game shall be the Conference Champion.
Two Team Tie
a. Head-to-head competition between the two tied teams.
b. Records of the tied teams within the division.
c. Head-to-head competition versus the team within the division with the best overall (divisional and non-divisional) conference record and proceeding through the division. Multiple ties within the division will be broken from first to last.
d. Overall record versus non-division teams.
e. Combined record versus all common non-divisional teams.
f. Record versus common non-divisional team with the best overall Conference (divisional and non-divisional) record and proceeding through other common non-divisional teams based on their order of finish within their division.
g. Coin flip
Three (or more) Team Tie (Once the tie has been reduced to two teams, go to the two-team tie breaker format)
a. Head-to-head competition between the tied teams.
b. Records of the tied teams within the division.
c. Head-to-head competition versus the team within the division with the best overall (divisional and non-divisional) Conference record and proceeding through the division. Multiple ties within the division will be broken from first to last.
d. Overall record versus non-division teams.
e. Combined record versus all common non-divisional teams.
f. Record versus common non-divisional team with the best overall Conference (divisional and non-divisional) record and proceeding through other common non-divisional teams based on their order of finish within their division.
g. Best point differential between the tied teams in head-to-head matchups
h. Coin Flip
SWAC Football Championship Host Tiebreaker Policy
1. Head-to-Head Competition
2. Overall conference record versus common divisional and non-divisional opponents
3. Record versus divisional opponents
4. Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll (FCS) ranking
5. Kevin Pauga Index (KPI) Rating System
6. Best point differential between the tied teams, common head-to-head match ups
7. Best point differential between the tied teams common head-to-head match ups, against teams with the best overall (divisional and non-divisional) record and proceeding through other common non-divisional teams based on their order of finish
8. Coin flip