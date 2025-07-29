Prairie View Panthers Football Set To Kick Off Summer Training Camp
HOUSTON - HBCU football in Texas is about to start as the Prairie View A&M football team will kick off the Tremaine Jackson Era as their first official preseason practice starts on Wed., July 30. The new coaching staff and student-athletes are excited to begin clashing pads at Panther Stadium in preparation for the highly anticipated 2025 season on The Hill.
“We’re excited to get things started and build on the momentum we’ve established,” Coach Jackson said. “This camp is about setting the tone physically, mentally, and culturally for the kind of football we want to play this fall.”
All of the team's football practices will be held on campus at Panther Stadium and surrounding facilities. All sessions are closed to the public and fans, in accordance with department policy, to maintain team focus and preparation.
Accredited media members are welcome to attend practices and must request access to practice in advance through the PVAMU Athletic Communications Office. Interviews with players and coaches will be available on designated days following practice.
The Panthers are coming off a strong offseason and will continue building toward the season opener at the 40th Annual Labor Day Classic against Texas Southern on August 30 at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston.