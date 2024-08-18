Prairie View Panthers To Name Starting Quarterback This Week
HOUSTON — Bubba McDowell is optimistic about his Prairie View Panthers football team contending for the SWAC Football Championship. On the steamy Saturday afternoon, the Panthers scrimmaged in preparation for their upcoming season opener against the Texas Southern Tigers in the Labor Day Classic.
CLARITY AT QUARTERBACK
Since the previous starting quarterback, Trazon Connley, left the program after his senior year, McDowell has been waiting for one of his signal-callers to emerge as the offensive leader this offseason.
After Saturday's scrimmage, the Panthers head coach told HBCU Legends, "We may have to go with a three-headed monster right now." He continued saying, " They're all doing good right now, but, to say who's going to be the starter right now, I would say that's probably most likely going to make that decision probably by Thursday."
The starting quarterback candidates are:
- Cameron Peters - Junior | Missouri City, TX
- Lucas Coley - Graduate Student | San Antonio, TX, University of Houston
- Jaden Johnson - Redshirt Senior | Memphis, TN, Missouri State
- Timothy Barrington -Freshman | Lafayette, LA, Fulshear High
- Michael Adams - Freshman | Frisco, TX, Frisco Panther Creek
From conversations with Coach McDowell and our observations at the scrimmage, Peters and Coley have the coaches' confidence. Still, there are subtle differences in their playing styles.
Peters tossed a gorgeous fade for a score in the scrimmage's fourth quarter and handled the RPO plays well. Coley commanded the offense with poise and properly aligned his offensive players. He evaded rushers to extend drives in the third period of action.
OFFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS
Although the Panthers coach will have to make a difficult call on his starter, he points to the offensive improvements. "The offense won today. They came out and did what they were supposed to do. I would say it's was definitely a lot of an improvement over Monday and last week's scrimmage," McDowell noted.
The running back situation appears settled as Connor Wisham will be featured on a strong depth chart. According to Coach McDowell, PV will also deploy Scotter Adams and Lamagea McDowell to tote the football. ""Well, we know Connor's gonna start it off. You know. We've got Lamagea McDowell. And we've got Jamarious Brooks...we we are loaded back there."
DEFENSIVE LINE PRAISED BY MCDOWELL
The old football saying is true: "A defense can't have fun, unless they it can stop the run." Prairie View enhanced the defensive line this offseason. "Coach Rock and his staff went out defensively and, you know, beat up that d line. So we're relying a lot on the D-line to come out and do what they're supposed to do. This is the first time since I've been here that we have been that big across the board from the 1st group, 2nd group, to 3rd group. So now we're able to get guys in, you know, and rotate them when need be."
Also, Coch McDowell pointed out the top camp performances of Chester, Shaw, and defensive end C.J. Pressley.
"When you line up against us, you gotta earn every single yard," C.J. Pressley, Jr. shared. The graduate defensive end has received several HBCU/FCS Preseason honors. "I give thanks to my coaches, to my teammates. I wanna be here without them and without God as well," Pressley acknowledged. Last season, he recorded 54 tackles, seven tackles for losses, 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He's entering this year as one of the Panthers' leaders - vocal and on the gridiron."
ON THE DEFENSIVE SECONDARY
As a former defensive back, Coach McDowell is excited about the improvements in the team's defensive backs, anticipating a surge in interceptions this season. "I expect them to get a lot of interception this year, and we weren't as good as we were at this point last year. We have improved because Coach has got these guys studying film and talking better on the field."
The Panthers have less than two weeks before Bubba McDowell and the Prairie View Panthers will host his longtime friend and former teammate Cris Dishman and the Texas Southern Tigers in Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field on Aug. 31. In the meantime, expect the reigning SWAC West Champions to be ready for the battle against their nemeses from Third Ward Houston.
"This is our home. We're going to defend home turf," C.J. Pressley Jr. remarked. "Expect a dub. An exciting dub on the Hill. That's it."