Ranking Possible Landing Spots For QB Andrew Body

Andrew Body’s name sits near the top of the transfer portal quarterback market, and for good reason.

The reigning HBCU National Player of the Year projects as a high-end Group of Five starter with the upside to compete at a lower-tier Power Four program. A composed, efficient dual-threat quarterback, Body fits best in offenses built around quarterback run game, RPOs and vertical shots from spread formations.

Based on current depth charts, scheme tendencies and reported contact, here is a ranked look at the most realistic landing spots for Body, reflecting relative likelihood across the tiers.

Kennesaw State Coach Jerry Mack celebrates a 19-15 victory over Jacksonville State in the C-USA Championship at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama December 5, 2025. (Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC) | Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Kennesaw State

Fresh off a 19–15 win over Jacksonville State to claim the 2025 Conference USA championship, Kennesaw State has emerged as one of the most compelling portal fits with former HBCU head coach Jerry Mack.

The Owls leaned heavily on quarterback mobility and late-game playmaking during their title run, and their offensive identity mirrors Body’s dual-threat profile. With upward momentum, a wide-open brand and a willingness to build around the quarterback position, Kennesaw State can credibly sell both immediate opportunity and championship relevance.

2. Tulane

Tulane remains the cleanest schematic fit on the board.

The Green Wave have consistently leaned into a balanced spread/RPO attack that has maximized mobile, efficient quarterbacks, most notably Jake Retzlaff, who guided Tulane to a first-round College Football Playoff appearance as the No. 11 seed.

The American Athletic Conference offers national television exposure and NFL scouting visibility without the week-to-week physical toll of a Power Four schedule, making Tulane an ideal one- or two-year showcase platform for a veteran quarterback like Body.

3. UCF

UCF’s profile shifts slightly — but remains strong — with Scott Frost back leading the Knights on a long-term deal.

Frost’s offenses at UCF and Oregon were built on tempo, spread concepts and quarterback run game, producing one of the most quarterback-friendly systems in the country. While competition for snaps in the Big 12 will be fierce, UCF’s need for stability and explosiveness after recent struggles keeps Body firmly in the mix as either a bridge starter or high-end competitor.

4. South Florida (USF)

USF continues to profile as a natural schematic fit.

The Bulls have found success with dual-threat quarterbacks in tempo-based spread systems, and the transfer portal remains a primary roster-building tool. If the staff seeks competition or insurance at quarterback, Body’s résumé — highlighted by his HBCU Player of the Year honor — makes him a plug-and-play option.

Oct 4, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; FIU Panthers head coach Willie Simmons watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

5. Florida International (FIU)

FIU may be the most intriguing “culture plus scheme” destination on the board.

Head coach Willie Simmons, the architect of Florida A&M’s 2023 HBCU national championship, brings instant credibility with elite HBCU talent. Simmons also has firsthand experience scheming against Body during his time at Prairie View A&M and FAMU, giving FIU a unique evaluation and developmental advantage.

After breaking through with a 7–5 season and a bowl appearance for the Panthers in 2025, adding a decorated veteran quarterback could be the logical next step toward Conference USA title contention.

6. James Madison

James Madison’s aggressive downfield passing game and sustained success since moving to the FBS level make it an appealing prove-it destination.

The Dukes have consistently leaned on efficient quarterback play to fuel double-digit win seasons, and a veteran transfer could preserve that identity while giving Body a national stage.

7. Liberty

Liberty has thrived with mobile quarterbacks in a wide-open, quarterback-centric system that routinely produces big numbers and bowl exposure.

The Flames have also been aggressive in the portal, and Body’s efficiency and dual-threat skill set would fit seamlessly into their offensive blueprint.

8. Texas-based Group of Five tier (North Texas, Rice, UTSA)

Programs with Texas recruiting ties and modern spread systems remain viable options if they seek an older quarterback to stabilize or elevate inconsistent rooms.

Geographic proximity and prior recruiting familiarity from Body’s high school days keep this tier firmly in play.

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates with players after scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

9. Notre Dame or Penn State

Notre Dame and Penn State represent the highest ceiling — and stiffest competition — among potential Power Four destinations.

Body could profile as an experienced 1B option or bridge starter, but recent transfer additions and blue-chip depth lower the overall probability.

10. Return to an HBCU powerhouse

A return to an elite HBCU program remains a culturally strong and schematically logical option, particularly for a school willing to build around a proven national award winner.

Prairie View A&M and Jackson State remain solid possibilities, with MEAC powers such as South Carolina State or North Carolina Central also worth monitoring. At NCCU, Body would be reunited with former Alabama State offensive coordinator Chris Barnette, who is expected to assume play-calling duties.

Despite the appeal, Body’s stated goal is to test himself at a higher competitive level.

Wherever he lands, the dynamic signal-caller is positioned to immediately elevate an offense — and, in most cases, swing two to three wins in the standings.

Schools who reached out to Andrew Body: