Reggie Barlow Returns To HBCU Football: Named Tennessee State's New Head Coach
Tennessee State University announced naming Reggie Barlow as the football program's 23rd head coach. Barlow returns to the HBCU coaching world after two seasons as the head coach of the DC Defenders of the UFL, who will kick off a new season this week.
Barlow, 53, is a successful head coach who was on the verge of becoming the first black coach to win a professional football title with the Defenders before suffering an upset loss to the Arlington Renegades in the 2023 XFL Championship Game. He was named the XFL Coach of the Year in 2023 after guiding the DC Defenders to a 9-1 season.
"Unbelievable! The chance to be at Tennessee State University, with its rich history, tradition, and legacy of amazing players and coaches – it's truly an honor to follow in their footsteps," Barlow said in a prepared official statement from Tennessee State. "I'm humbled, blessed, and beyond excited! A huge thank you to the Director of Athletics, Dr. Mikki Allen, President Tucker, and the student-athletes who have remained committed through uncertainty. And to Big Blue, I'm ready to get started! So, let me ask you...do you like football?"
As a head coach, Barlow has been instrumental in turning around HBCU programs. First at his alma mater, Alabama State, where he coached for eight seasons, guiding the Hornets to a 49-42 record.
Next, he led Virginia State to a 34-16 record while gaining an NCAA Division II Playoff berth in 2017 when the Trojans went 10-1 and 7-0 in the CIAA. It was the first time a VSU football team had an unbeaten record and won the CIAA Championship title. The league named him the 2017 CIAA Coach of the Year for his achievement.
He left the Trojans to accept the role as the head coach of the XFL San Antonio franchise but later switched to run the DC Defenders.
"Reggie Barlow's appointment as the head football coach of TSU is a testament to his dedication to the game of football and his deep-rooted passion for developing young athletes. With a rich legacy as a player and coach, Barlow is poised to lead the TSU football program to new heights, building a culture of excellence and success that will benefit both the players and the university for years to come," Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen said.
Barlow began his collegiate coaching career at his alma mater, Alabama State University, where he served as the quarterback coach for two seasons and the head coach for eight seasons. He led the Hornets to 49 wins and 42 losses during his tenure, securing three SWAC East Division titles.
Barlow was instrumental in developing standout quarterbacks, including Super Bowl XLVII champion Tarvaris Jackson. His coaching impact extended beyond the field, reaching an impressive 80% graduation rate.
Barlow was an impressive wide receiver and return specialist for the Hornets. He took those talents to the National Football League. The Jacksonville Jaguars selected him as the 110th overall pick in the fourth round of the 1996 NFL Draft. His NFL career spans from stints with Jacksonville, Oakland, and Tampa Bay, where he won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Buccaneers.
He was voted to the NFL Pro Bowl as an alternate during the 1998 season, where he led the league in punt return yards.
The Tennessee State Tigers had an extremely successful 2024 season under former head coach Eddie George, who left to assume the same role at Bowling Green. Last season, the Tigers were the co-OVC/Big South Champions and gained a berth in the NCAA FCS Playoffs before losing to Montana.
Barlow and the Tigers will kick off the 2025 regular season at the John Merritt Classic versus North Carolina A&T on Aug. 30.
