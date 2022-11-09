Rich Freeman Steps Down at Morehouse College

Coach Rich Freeman is stepping down as head coach of the Morehouse Tigers football program after 16 seasons. On Tuesday, Freeman released a statement via social media of his intentions to vacate his position.

Saturday, Morehouse was on the verge of a winless season until the Maroon Tigers vanquished their across-the-yard rival, Atlanta Clark, 20-17 in the season finale.

The Maroon Tigers were a beleaguered football program before Rich Freeman took over as head coach in 2007. His 2010 squad posted an 8-3 record en route to Morehouse's first-ever NCAA Division II Playoff berth.

He has produced several SIAC players who have earned Player of the Year and All-American team honors.

Morehouse hasn't released an official statement on Freeman's departure.