Saturday Night Lights To Shine Bright At Historic HBCU Football Night Game
Saturday Night Lights in HBCU football will shine bright as Tuskegee University plays its first-ever home game at night. The Golden Tigers will host their SIAC rival, Central State, at Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6.
The historic game marks a significant milestone for HBCU football's most successful program and underscores Tuskegee's ongoing commitment to enhancing the student-athlete and campus experience.
"Tuskegee University students, alumni, and football fans are expected to fill the stadium in September to witness something we have all wanted for a long time," said Dr. Mark A. Brown, President and CEO. "The excitement around this game is significant because of our partnership with Alabama Power. Their dedication and financial support to this university to light up the entire campus cannot be understated."
The installation of permanent stadium lighting made possible through a partnership with Alabama Power, enables the Golden Tigers to host night games for the first time in the school's history. This development not only benefits the athletics program but also provides advantages for the broader campus community throughout the year. Additionally, the partnership includes lighting for the baseball field, tennis courts, and softball field.
"It gives me great pride to see how Alabama Power has helped light up the Tuskegee campus," Jonathan Porter, a Tuskegee alum, Trustee, and Senior Vice President of Customer Operations for Alabama Power, said. "Our commitment to the university has been ongoing, and these enhancements are another example of our efforts to be strategic partners. Personally, as a second-generation Tuskegee alum, I cannot wait for the first night game and the celebrations that will come with it."
"This is a transformational moment not only for Tuskegee Athletics but for the entire university and community," Director of Athletics Reginald Ruffin said. "Playing under the lights at Abbott Memorial Stadium gives us new opportunities to engage our fanbase, provide a better game day experience, and showcase our rich traditions to a national audience. We're proud to take this step forward and make history in 2025."
In addition to game days, the stadium lighting has become a valuable resource for promoting student wellness, enhancing academic opportunities, and fostering engagement. It allows student-athletes to practice during the more incredible evening hours, creating more flexible schedules and helping them avoid the dangers of extreme daytime heat. This adjustment has been crucial for ensuring the health and safety of both athletes and fans, particularly after several incidents where emergency services were called to assist individuals experiencing heat-related illnesses in the stands.
"The lights were about more than football," Ruffin said. "They're about the health, safety, and well-being of our student-athletes, our student body, our fans, our parents, and our alumni."
The new lighting has had an immediate positive impact on campus life. Students can now enjoy movie nights on the field under the stars, using the stadium's jumbotron. Additionally, it serves as a venue for various student events, transforming the space into a multifunctional area for both learning and social activities.
The upcoming game against Central State is set to be a significant occasion, blending historical importance with a community celebration. The Golden Tigers and the Marauders share a long-standing rivalry in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), and hosting this matchup at night will enhance the atmosphere and overall experience for everyone attending.
Tuskegee has a rich legacy in HBCU football, and its recent efforts to modernize while honoring tradition are noteworthy. Ruffin mentioned an interesting historical detail: legendary coach Cleve Abbott first proposed the idea of stadium lighting back in 1926. Almost a century later, his vision has finally come to life.
*Courtesy Tuskegee University Athletics