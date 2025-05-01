HBCU Legends

Savannah State Lands Former No.1 Recruit And Gatorade Player Of The Year

After three FBS stops, the HBCU football program will provide the highly touted player a final chance to play collegiate football.

Kyle T. Mosley

Apr 16, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arik Gilbert (14) runs with the ball during the Georgia Bulldogs Spring Game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Apr 16, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arik Gilbert (14) runs with the ball during the Georgia Bulldogs Spring Game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Arik Gilbert hopes to turn his once-promising five-star collegiate career around after committing to an HBCU football program for the Fall.

247Sports named the former Marietta High School standout and FBS tight end as one of the "biggest busts" in modern college football after signing with LSU's 2020 Recruiting Class - but his career didn't materialize as special.

In his senior season, Gilbert hauled 101 receptions for 1,760 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He was a very talented receiver, catching 243 passes from 3,540 receiving yards and 35 touchdowns.

After stints at LSU, Georgia, and Nebraska, Gilbert hopes to latch on at Savannah State University, the home of Pro Football Hall of Famer, Shannon Sharpe.

Arik Gilbert - Savannah State University
Oct 10, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Arik Gilbert (2) runs against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Gilbert, 23, the former Gatorade National Player of the Year, has not played in a collegiate contest since the 2022 season at Georgia. He caught just two passes for 16 yards and one score with the Bulldogs.

Legal issues plagued his time in Nebraska centered around an alleged "smash-and-grab" burglary of a vape store.

His 6-6 height should make it difficult for SIAC defensive players to compete against the Savannah State Tigers in 2025.

Last season, Savannah State was 5-5 overall and 4-4 in the SIAC under the leadership of head football coach Aaron Kelton.

The 2025 regular season for Savannah State kicks off on Aug. 30 inside Theodore A. Wright Stadium at 6 PM ET against Edward Waters University.

The Tigers will play their usual SIAC schedule but will have two challenging games against Shorter University (Sept. 6) and South Carolina State (Oct. 4).

