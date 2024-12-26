HBCU Legends

Shaw University Rehires Former Head Coach

Ruffin is expected to return to the Bears football program.

Kyle T. Mosley

Shaw University
Another HBCU football head coach position has been filled on the east coast. Shaw University hired Greg Ruffin to take the helm of the Bears program that had been under Adrian Jones for the previous eight seasons. Jones recently accepted the head coach position at Elizabeth City State University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Ruffin back to Shaw University," George Knox, Shaw University's Athletic Director said. "His energy, experience, and vision for the future of our football program align perfectly with our mission. Coach Ruffin's commitment to developing student-athletes and building a championship culture makes him the ideal leader for the Bears."

Ruffin is familiar with Shaw University, having previously served as the head coach in 2002, when he helped re-establish the football program. Under his leadership, the team achieved an impressive 7-3 record in its inaugural season.

"I am honored to return to Shaw University and lead the Bears football program," Ruffin shared. "This is a special place with a rich history, and I look forward to building upon its legacy. Together, we will strive for excellence on the field, in the classroom, and within the community."

Coach Ruffin has over 30 years of coaching experience at various collegiate levels, including his most recent position as running backs coach and recruitment coordinator at Alabama State under head coach Eddie Robinson Jr.

He has demonstrated a unique ability to motivate players and elevate programs to new heights. Shaw will hold a press conference to formally introduce Coach Ruffin at 11:00 AM ET on Jan. 7.

