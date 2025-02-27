Shawn Gibbs Assembles Impressive Coaching Staff At North Carolina A&T
Shawn Gibbs has finalized his coaching staff for the North Carolina A&T football program, and it's a group that appears poised to make a significant impact. The staff combines experienced coaches with expertise in various areas, setting the stage for a promising era for the Aggies.
Offensive Team
- Greg McGhee (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)
- Ron Mattes (Offensive Line)
- Keith Henry (Running Backs)
- Alex Purviance (Tight Ends)
- Nate Poole (Wide Receivers/Recruiting Coordinator)
Defensive Team
- Courtney Coard (Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line)
- Denzel Jones (Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
- Terry Lantz (Outside Linebackers)
- Tony McRae (Defensive Backs)
Support Staff
- Kerry Harbor (Strength & Conditioning)
- Theric Holt (Director of Football Operations)
With this diverse and experienced coaching staff, Coach Gibbs looks to elevate North Carolina A&T football.
Coach Shawn Gibbs Introduces a Vision of Excellence and a Commitment to Success
In an exciting and heartfelt introductory press conference, Coach Shawn Gibbs was introduced as the new head coach of North Carolina A&T's football program. Gibbs hopes to revitalize the "Aggie Pride" in his team and the fanbase.
He stepped up to the microphone, saying, "I'm not gonna put the hat on because we have a team who we don't wear hats in the building. So I have to lead by example."
Coach Gibbs is back home, where he learned for 11 seasons as the football program's running backs and special teams coach under head coaches Rod Broadway (2011-17) and Sam Washington (2018-2021).
Mentorship and Inspiration
Gibbs credited his old mentors and the legendary coaches who have shaped his coaching philosophy, deeply rooted in mentorship, ethical conduct, and personal development.
Tarik Cohen, Rondo Huntt, and Mac McCain III were former A&T football players who intently listened as Gibbs spoke at the press conference. "It's super special. He's like a father figure to me," Cohen said about Gibbs.
Many current and past Aggies hope their new leader will bring the winning back to Greensboro. Still, Gibbs understands his mission is also about developing his young student-athletes.
"I am here to help these young men become better men, great fathers, great husbands, and leaders in their community," Gibbs articulated, establishing a vision centered around holistic development rather than just athletic success.
I understand and embrace the fact that our jobs are in the hands of 18 to 21-year-old kids. That's why we're going to work diligently to transform those 18 to 21-year-old kids into men, both on and off the field."
Facing The Immediate Adversity
"Adversity is simply part of the journey," Gibbs noted. The more difficult question is whether the alums and fans will be patient during the restoration phase at A&T.
The Aggies football program will be challenged because of NILs, recruiting, and the NCAA transfer portal. "The biggest challenge in today's game for me is going to be keeping our guys out of the transfer portal."
Building on Tradition: "Making Chicken"
One of the standout themes in Gibbs' address was the concept of "making chicken," a metaphor inherited from Coach Broadway. "If you go to KFC, you're not there for a quesadilla or a burger. They do chicken, and that's what we do. We're going to stop the run, protect the football, and win the kicking game," Gibbs explained.
His emphasis was on fundamentals and discipline, promising a team that plays fast, physical, and with a controlled edge. Gibbs acknowledged the legacy he's stepping into, recognizing the exceptional athletes who have set high standards for the program.
A Unified Vision
"Our return to glory is not dependent upon one man. It's going to take everyone — coaches, players, administration, alums, and fans. Together, we can make this work."
As North Carolina A&T begins the Shawn Gibbs Era, a strong sense of community, pride, and shared purpose will suggest a bright future ahead. The Aggie Nation can anticipate victories on the field, as well as the development of young men who will emerge as champions in life.