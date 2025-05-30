HBCU Legends

Shedeur Sanders Critic Makes A Confession

A Cleveland Browns beat writer has a confession about Shedeur Sanders after rookie minicamp and OTA performances.

Kyle T. Mosley

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) heads on to the field during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) heads on to the field during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A Shedeur Sanders critic has a confession. Longtime Cleveland beat writer Tony Grossi spoke with ESPN 850 AM radio host Tony Grossi on Thursday about Sanders in OTAs. For the record, Grossi has been supporting the Browns' fifth-round pick since rookie camp, often rebuking Grossi's anti-Shedeur Sanders analysis.

On Thursday, Grossi said, "Most of Shedeur's work yesterday was in the red zone period. And he was good in the red zone. He threw some nice passes. We're talking 10-yard passes here in seven on seven."

Rizzo responded to Grossi's perceived cynicism, saying, "Do 10-yard passes count in the NFL? Because you're making it sound like they don't. Yeah. Don't they count? Don't the 10-yarders count, too, Tony? Or does it gotta be a 40-yard bomb?"

Grossi replied, "I'm trying to put it in perspective. Come on. Seven, he did fine. He did fine."

Shedeur Sanders
May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) waits his turn for a drill during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

"He's coachable."

Tony Grossi on Shedeur Sanders

Later in the tense interview, Grossi relented, "Bill Musgrave, the quarterback coach, spends a lot of time with Shedeur Sanders on the field when he's not taking reps." He continued, "They're coaching him up, all right. Maybe that's why he looks so much," he paused, "not so much." He looked better with the veterans than he actually did at rookie camp."

Let's pause. Whether it's Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, or Dillon Gabriel, a player should show improvement from Day 1 to their current status. Many would agree with Tony Rizzo. Any pass by an NFL quarterback, 10 yards to 40 yards to 60 yards, if you complete passes to receivers, that's within your job description.  

Drew Brees, a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, faced significant criticism for executing Sean Payton's West Coast offense, characterized by 10 and 20-yard passes, throughout his career. However, one element has often been overlooked and not mentioned by the critics. He completed the passes for 80,358 yards and 571 touchdowns at a completion rate of 67.7 percent.

The former HBCU quarterback is the NCAA all-time leader in completions percentage at 71.8 percent. On Day 2, he ended the afternoon completing 7 of 9 (78%) passes for three touchdowns and no interceptions.   

Stefanski watches Sanders
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski watches quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) participate in drills during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

INTERVIEW PAUSE, UNPAUSE

Unpause. "He's very coachable," Grossi admitted. "We know that."  Pause.

The pre-draft claims on Sanders were that coaches and NFL execs believed he was "UN-COACHABLE." Right?

Unpause. "Ane they're doing they're job in coaching him up." Pause.  GET READY FOR THE DISMISSIVE, BUT!

Grossi gave his comment, noting, "Even though he didn't get as much reps yesterday as the others...they're working on him."  

Valid Questions:

  1. Why would the Cleveland Browns quarterback coach spend extra time with a fifth-round draft pick who is listed as 4th on the depth chart?
  2. Are we overlooking the valid criticisms?
  3. Can the media focus be over-hyped for a player who hasn't yet earned a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster?

It's early. Training camp is the accurate barometer. I believe, for now, the Browns understand the significance of how the Jackson State/Colorado product could elevate the quarterback room by being highly competitive.  

Will Shedeur capitalize on the interest from his coaches ahead of training camp?

We shall see.

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

