Shedeur Sanders' Impressive Start to Season

Shedeur Sanders could not have started the season any stronger for the Jackson State Tigers.

The sophomore quarterback’s debut for the 2022 season ended in dominating fashion, completing his first 17 pass attempts and ending his day 29-of-33 for 323 yards and five touchdowns in a 59-3 victory against the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Sep 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, US; Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) holds Orange Blossom Classic Trophy after a game against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders completed throws on all levels, hitting his checkdowns, crossing routes and executing deep passes. He also did a good job spreading the wealth, completing a pass to nine different receivers, including four receivers who had four receptions each.

Even head coach Deion Sanders said “DAMN!” as his son’s stats were read as a part of a question.

“This year, everything slowed down,” Shedeur said about his performance. “Last year the game was really fast, but I have more experience… My pops, Coach Prime, said ‘Take what they give you’ and that’s what I did.”

One of the first questions fans asked after seeing the score was “Was this the same FAMU that actually competed with Power 5 team North Carolina?” The answer is no, because the FAMU that Jackson State played had most of their previously ineligible players back, including preseason SWAC Defensive Player of the Year Isaiah Land.

Sep 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, US; Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) throws a pass against the Florida A&M Rattlers during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The Rattlers also had preseason first-team defensive back BJ Bohler and Second Team defensive back Javan Morgan. That means the Rattler defense was better (in theory) than the one against North Carolina, so the competition was there.

Sanders’ success also wasn’t just because of missed assignments on defense. Some of his throws required touch and accuracy, notably a back-shoulder touchdown pass to Dallas Daniels. He also was able to complete a couple passes on the run, including the crossing route right before the Daniels touchdown.

The improvement from his first year to his second is evident, especially with his willingness to scramble when plays break down, something coach Sanders wanted his son to incorporate.

It was a solid all-around performance from Shedeur, showing that last season’s SWAC Freshman of the Year award was the start of something special. He gets a chance to continue the momentum in Memphis, Tennessee, where Jackson State will take on head coach Eddie George and Tennessee State University, at 6 PM ET, Saturday, Sept. 10.