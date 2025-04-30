Shedeur Sanders: NFL Heavily Fines Atlanta Falcons And Prank Caller's Father
The Draft's Day 3 prank call made to Shedeur Sanders by Jax Ulbrich has become a disturbing tale the NFL could not overlook. Wednesday, the National Football League responded with hefty fines to the Atlanta Falcons organization and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich for their involvement.
As Shedeur Sanders slid out of the top round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Jax Ulbrich produced a video of himself calling Sanders' private phone number. On the call, Ulbrich disguised his identity, saying he was New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.
According to the NFL Network Insiders, Atlanta was fined $250,000, and Jeff Ulbrich received a $100,000 fine for failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club before the 2025 NFL Draft.
After searching on his father's iPad, Jax Ulbrich found Shedeur Sanders' phone number. The lack of security on Jeff Ulbrich's part is primarily why the National Football League responded with severe discipline.
"First of all, I'd like to publicly apologize to Shedeur and the Sanders family for what occurred," Jeff Ulbrich said at a press conference. "Second of all, I want to publicly apologize to Mr. Blank, Terry Fontenot, Raheem Morris, and the entire Falcons organization. My actions of not protecting confidential data were inexcusable. My son's actions were absolutely inexcusable. And for that, we are both deeply sorry."
Jax Ulbrich initially apologized via a prepared statement but hasn't had recent social media activity.
Sanders reported to Cleveland Browns headquarters on Tuesday to begin his journey as an NFL quarterback. He will be an intense starting quarterback competition with veterans Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel. Deshaun Watson's reinjured Achilles would count him out of the 2025 NFL season.
Sanders was appreciative when Cleveland drafted him as the 144th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. This will be the first time since his youth that the former Jackson State star won't have his Hall of Fame father, Deion Sanders, on the sidelines as head coach.
The Browns will begin rookie minicamp on May 9.
Shedeur Sanders Celebrates With Family
The Cleveland Browns drafted former Jackson State and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders as the 144th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. After a tumultuous two days of waiting for Sanders who lands with the franchise that most pundits believed would select him in the first round.
The Sanders family celebrated only the way the Sanders family could do so after receiving the call from the Browns. He danced to a gospel church song with his brothers, Deion Jr., Shilo, and younger sister Shelomi.
Sanders will compete in a crowded quarterback room againts veterans Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and rookie Dillon Gabriel. After selecting Gabriel as the 94th pick in the 3rd round, it's a mystery why they did an about-face to draft Sanders.
Nonetheless, he will have an opportunity to fight for a roster spot on an NFL team.
Likely, the best college quarterback in the 2025 National Football League Draft has been used as an example for the league's decision-makers. Blacklisting Shedeur Sanders has many an element to analyze. First, we must understand how and why NFL owners, general managers, and coaches focus on selecting a player.
Draft selections have significant financial value for NFL franchises. A first-round, second-round, and even a third-round choice at quarterback could be perceived as a possible "franchise quarterback" in today's league.
Another day another opportunity to get a chance to play the game I love. Thank you GOD (Ahead of Day 3)- Shedeur Sanders
We've witnessed Russell Wilson's ascension from a third-round selection in the 2012 NFL Draft to the starting signal-caller after outperforming Seattle's prized free-agent signing, Matt Flynn, in preseason action. The following season, Wilson led the Seahawks to defeat Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos, 43-8, in Super Bowl XLVIII.
The significance wasn't just Wilson was a better quarterback while Seattle had more invested in Flynn; he also had the overall demeanor of a franchise quarterback.
Even if should view the top HBCU quarterbacks selected by professional football teams in prior drafts, James "Shack" Harris, Eldridge Dickey, Doug Williams, and Steve McNair were the best selections, but also safe selections as men who could become the "Face of the Franchise."
Shedeur Sanders's entire collegiate career is noteworthy. He has outperformed Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel - but for the ownerships and their stewards, that's not the issue with Sanders.
Thank you GOD for EVERYTHING- Shedeur Sanders
The debate over whether the players chosen ahead of Sanders are "better fits" for the position remains ongoing. The real question is about the perception that Sanders would bring the flamboyance and distractions associated with his father's legacy, which is not true today. It wasn't the case at Jackson State and Colorado, so why are owners, general managers, and coaches afraid?
Cowardice at the highest levels of the National Football League is a real issue. If you are a coach or in a leadership position and are unwilling to draft a talented player due to bias or negative commentary, you shouldn't be in that role. This profession is not for the faint of heart.
Will Shedeur Sanders completely fall out of the 2025 NFL Draft? I doubt it. Nonetheless, the conspiracy theories suggesting collusion and a deliberate attempt to "send a message" to Sanders have encountered some resistance.
The decision now lies with the 32 team executives on Day 3 of the draft. While it might be too late to make the right choice, it's never too late to make the smart one. Draft Shedeur Sanders.