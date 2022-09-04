Shedeur Sanders Shines in First Half: Jackson State-FAMU Halftime Report
Jackson State-FAMU: Orange Blossom Classic Halftime Report
The halftime report for the Jackson State -FAMU game in the Orange Blossom Classic.
FAMU First Drive
- Moussa misses Oxidine - 3 and out
- 55-yard punt.
Jackson State First Drive
- Offense opens with 10-yard rush from RB Marshall.
- JSU knows FAMU has rushing defense issues. 3 or 4 first plays were runs.
- 1st completion of 13 yards to TE Stephens.
- Daniels reception brings the football in to the redzone.
- Up-tempo possession from the Tigers.
- Offensive line controlling the trenches vs. FAMU.
- Sanders scrambles on 2nd down. 3rd and goal.
- Sanders to Hooks;
- Drive 12 plays, 69 yards, 6:00
Jackson State 7, Florida A&M 0 - 8:06 left in the 1st quarter
FAMU Second Drive
- Silmon Craig sacks Moussa on 2nd down
- 3rd and 16 for the Rattlers
- Moussa misses. Another 3 and out.
Jackson State Second Drive
- Sanders opens 9/9 completions.
- 1 yard short of the first down.
- 4th and 1 and Coach Sanders punts. Could not pin the Rattlers inside the 20.
- Surprising decision since the Tigers were controlling the tempo. Sanders decides against taking a chance of turning over the football near the 50-yard line.
- I guess Coach Prime learned from a few missed opportunities on 4th down in his first season in college football.
FAMU Third Drive
- Travis Hunter trips the football and Herman Smith misses a pick-six opportunity.
- Xavier Smith catches the first FAMU first down.
- Up-tempo offense.
- RB Jennings runs seven yards for a first down.
- Moussa sacked by Gaddy. 4th and 18 yards.
Jackson State Third Drive
- Sanders 10/10 in the first quarter for 67 yards passing, 1 touchdown.
- End of the 1st quarter.
- Drive: 12 plays, 69 yards, 5:52
FIRST QUARTER SCORE
Jackson State 7, Florida A&M 0
Jackson State Third Drive (cont'd)
- RB Marshall runs for a 1st down.
- Sanders is now 11/11 on the day.
- Land is winded and jumped offsides.
- RB Wilkerson from Delaware State picks up the 1st down.
- Sanders to Coleman.
- Sanders still perfect by completing 14/14, 117 passing yards, 2 TDs, and 217.3 rating.
- QB Sanders touchdown pass to WR Dallas Daniels.
- Drive: 9 plays, 72 yards, 3:33
Jackson State 14, Florida A&M 0 - 11:22 in 2nd Qtr.
FAMU Fourth Drive
- Moussa isn't connecting with his receivers.
- Hopson destroys the receiver attempting to catch the football.
- Fourth punt from P Faddoul in the first half.
Jackson State Fourth Drive
- Offsetting fouls on 1st down. A do over!
- Sanders is red hot, 16/16.
- QB Shedeur finds WR Rico Powers for 29 yards in the right corner of the endzone! Touchdown Tigers.
- Drive: 2 plays, 40 yards, :42
Jackson State 21, FAMU 0
FAMU Fifth Drive
- Aubrey Miller Jr. stops the runner.
- Jackson State defense stymies Moussa once again.
Jackson State Fifth Drive
- Sanders finally misses with a low pass to wideout.
- Land sacks Sanders after Brown misses the block.
- FAMU holds the Jackson State offense. 2nd punt of the game.
FAMU Sixth Drive
- Moussa scrambles out of a sack.
- Moussa picks up the first down.
- McKay enters on 4th down. He fumbles after a sack, and Reynolds returns the football for Jackson State.
Jackson State Sixth Drive
- JD Martin drops Sanders' pass.
- Holding on JSU negates a big gain inside 10-yard line.
- Sanders tackled on QB draw.
- 3rd and 22.
- Sanders rushes to the 15-yard line for Mota to kick a field goal.
- Drive: 3 plays, -12 yards, 2:22
Jackson State 24, Florida A&M 0; 1:46 left in 1st Qtr.
FAMU Seventh Drive
- Finally into Jackson State territory off Moussa 33-yard pass.
- Gady PI give Rattlers 15 extra yards.
- Run to the 13-yard line with 1:22 remaining.
- Doyle sacks Moussa. 2nd and 17. 1:13 left.
- Moussa misses in the middle of the field.
- Martinez field goal connects
Jackson State 24, Florida A&M 3; 58 seconds left
Jackson State Seventh Drive
- Tigers gets the football to start the second half.
- Bolden returns the kickoff to the 30-yard line. He's one of the best kickoff returners in the FCS.
- Jackson State content to run out the clock.
HALFTIME SCORE
Jackson State 24, Florida A&M 3
STANDOUT PLAYERS
JSU
- QB Shedeur Sanders: 18/0, 170 yards, 3 TD, 210.0 rating
- RB Marshall: 5 rushes, 17 yards
FAMU
- QB Jeremy Moussa: 6/15, 50 yards, 68 rating