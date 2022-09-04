Skip to main content

Shedeur Sanders Shines in First Half: Jackson State-FAMU Halftime Report

Jackson State-FAMU: Orange Blossom Classic Halftime Report

The halftime report for the Jackson State -FAMU game in the Orange Blossom Classic.

Deion Sanders and Willie Simmons

FAMU First Drive 

  • Moussa misses Oxidine - 3 and out
  • 55-yard punt.
Sep 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, US; Jackson State Tigers tight end DJ Stevens (86) walks out for pre-game warmups against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson State First Drive

  • Offense opens with 10-yard rush from RB Marshall.
  • JSU knows FAMU has rushing defense issues.  3 or 4 first plays were runs.
  • 1st completion of 13 yards to TE Stephens.
  • Daniels reception brings the football in to the redzone.
  • Up-tempo possession from the Tigers.
  • Offensive line controlling the trenches vs. FAMU.
  • Sanders scrambles on 2nd down.  3rd and goal.
  • Sanders to Hooks;
  • Drive 12 plays, 69 yards, 6:00

Jackson State 7, Florida A&M 0 - 8:06 left in the 1st quarter

Sep 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, US; Jackson State Tigers safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (7) sacks Florida A&M Rattlers quarterback Jeremy Moussa (8) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

FAMU Second Drive

  • Silmon Craig sacks Moussa on 2nd down
  • 3rd and 16 for the Rattlers
  • Moussa misses.  Another 3 and out.

Jackson State Second Drive

  • Sanders opens 9/9 completions.
  • 1 yard short of the first down.
  • 4th and 1 and Coach Sanders punts.  Could not pin the Rattlers inside the 20.
  • Surprising decision since the Tigers were controlling the tempo.  Sanders decides against taking a chance of turning over the football near the 50-yard line.
  • I guess Coach Prime learned from a few missed opportunities on 4th down in his first season in college football.
Sep 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, US; Florida A&M Rattlers quarterback Jeremy Moussa (8) throws a pass against the Jackson State Tigers during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

FAMU Third Drive

  • Travis Hunter trips the football and Herman Smith misses a pick-six opportunity.
  • Xavier Smith catches the first FAMU first down.
  • Up-tempo offense.
  • RB Jennings runs seven yards for a first down.
  • Moussa sacked by Gaddy.  4th and 18 yards.

Jackson State Third Drive

  • Sanders 10/10 in the first quarter for 67 yards passing, 1 touchdown.
  • End of the 1st quarter. 
  • Drive: 12 plays, 69 yards, 5:52

FIRST QUARTER SCORE

Jackson State 7, Florida A&M 0

Jackson State Third Drive (cont'd)

  • RB Marshall runs for a 1st down.
  • Sanders is now 11/11 on the day.
  • Land is winded and jumped offsides.
  • RB Wilkerson from Delaware State picks up the 1st down.
  • Sanders to Coleman.
  • Sanders still perfect by completing 14/14, 117 passing yards, 2 TDs,  and 217.3 rating.
  • QB Sanders touchdown pass to WR Dallas Daniels.
  • Drive: 9 plays, 72 yards, 3:33
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jackson State 14, Florida A&M 0 - 11:22 in 2nd Qtr.

Sep 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, US; Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to make a pass against the Florida A&M Rattlers during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

FAMU Fourth Drive

  • Moussa isn't connecting with his receivers.
  • Hopson destroys the receiver attempting to catch the football.
  • Fourth punt from P Faddoul in the first half.

Jackson State Fourth Drive

  • Offsetting fouls on 1st down.  A do over!
  • Sanders is red hot, 16/16.
  • QB Shedeur finds WR Rico Powers for 29 yards in the right corner of the endzone!  Touchdown Tigers.
  • Drive: 2 plays, 40 yards, :42

Jackson State 21, FAMU 0

FAMU Fifth Drive

  • Aubrey Miller Jr. stops the runner.
  • Jackson State defense stymies Moussa once again.

Jackson State  Fifth Drive

  • Sanders finally misses with a low pass to wideout.
  • Land sacks Sanders after Brown misses the block.
  • FAMU holds the Jackson State offense. 2nd punt of the game.

FAMU Sixth Drive

  • Moussa scrambles out of a sack.
  • Moussa picks up the first down.
  • McKay enters on 4th down. He fumbles after a sack, and Reynolds returns the football for Jackson State.

Jackson State Sixth Drive

  • JD Martin drops Sanders' pass.
  • Holding on JSU negates a big gain inside 10-yard line.
  • Sanders tackled on QB draw.
  • 3rd and 22.
  • Sanders rushes to the 15-yard line for Mota to kick a field goal.
  • Drive: 3 plays, -12 yards, 2:22

Jackson State 24, Florida A&M 0; 1:46 left in 1st Qtr.

FAMU Seventh Drive

  • Finally into Jackson State territory off Moussa 33-yard pass.
  • Gady PI give Rattlers 15 extra yards.
  • Run to the 13-yard line with 1:22 remaining.
  • Doyle sacks Moussa.  2nd and 17. 1:13 left.
  • Moussa misses in the middle of the field.
  • Martinez field goal connects

Jackson State 24, Florida A&M 3; 58 seconds left

Jackson State Seventh Drive

  • Tigers gets the football to start the second half.
  • Bolden returns the kickoff to the 30-yard line.  He's one of the best kickoff returners in the FCS.
  • Jackson State content to run out the clock.

HALFTIME SCORE

Jackson State 24, Florida A&M 3

USATSI_18987260_168388561_lowres

STANDOUT PLAYERS

JSU

  • QB Shedeur Sanders: 18/0, 170 yards, 3 TD, 210.0 rating
  • RB Marshall: 5 rushes, 17 yards

FAMU

  • QB Jeremy Moussa:  6/15, 50 yards, 68 rating

Prairie View A&M Drum Majors
BANDS

37th Labor Day Classic Battle of the Bands Rankings: Ocean of Soul vs. Marching Storm

By Kyle T. Mosley
Bubba McDowell
Football

Bubba McDowell, Prairie View Debut Dominant Lines, Rushing Performances in 37th Labor Day Classic Victory Over Texas Southern

By Kyle T. Mosley
Final_NCAT_2000x1125
Football

The HBCU Vibe on Full Display at 2022 Aggie-Eagle Classic

By Ray Rogers
IMG_6555
Football

Texas Southern-Prairie View Halftime Report

By Kyle T. Mosley
IMG_6585
Football

Weather Delay at Texas Southern-Prairie View A&M Game Continues

By Kyle T. Mosley
kendra deion trophy
Football

Orange Blossom Classic: Executive Director Kendra Bulluck's Power Play Revived the HBCU Classic with 'Vision, Patience, and Good Timing'

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_18972548_168388561_lowres
Tennis

Serena Williams: The Queen GOAT Served Her Final Farewell Conquest in Defeat — Forever Winning Our Hearts

By Kyle T. Mosley
Blow the Whistle - SWAC WEEK 1 PREVIEW
Podcasts

HBCU Legends - 'Blow the Whistle' Podcast': SWAC Football Games Preview, Week 1

By Kyle T. Mosley