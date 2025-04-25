HBCU Legends

Shedeur Sanders' Slide Will Add 'Fuel To The Fire'

Falling past the first round should not deter several NFL teams from selecting Sanders in the second round.

Kyle T. Mosley

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility.
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. / Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images | Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Look at the tape on Shedeur Sanders. Analyze his wins and losses as a starting quarterback at Jackson State and Colorado. Fairly, evaluate his production. Overall, it's better than Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart. He's a football player.

Whether we agree or not, most decision-makers at the core of the NFL interviewing process are frightened of continued failure.

The teams — Tennessee, Cleveland, New Orleans, and Pittsburgh — were primarily in the position to draft (hire) a rookie quarterback in the first round because of prior poor personnel decisions regarding the position by general managers, coaches, and scouts.

Someone in those NFL war rooms did not have a final first-round grade on Shedeur Sanders as a franchise quarterback, which is acceptable for those organizations.

Shedeur Sanders
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes former player Shedeur Sanders before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

AN NFL REALITY CHECK

The reality check is simple and complex, a dichotomy of hiring. I have nearly 33 years of experience in the human resources industry. Hiring the "right" candidate involves an alignment among decision-makers. Each must understand the organization's direction rather than solely focusing on skills, talent, emotional intelligence, or ethnic background.

The decisions by Tennessee and New York to draft Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart prove it was more about being comfortable with their selection instead of believing Shedeur wasn't more than a mere shadow of Deion Sanders' success at Jackson State and Colorado.

Nonetheless, please don't believe the hype against him as well. The "anonymous" smear campaigns against Sanders were intentional. Yet, Shedeur can have the last word once someone selects him and allows him to prove he's a franchise quarterback.

The proof starts with him acknowledging that he could have entered the first-round choice conversation with a better strategy. Most employers, definitely in the NFL, are afraid of a potential draft choice and free agent player who may lack humility. The bottom line is this — if you're not considered a generational talent or "unicorn," confidence without contriteness isn't acceptable.

Cam Ward maneuvered through the process skillfully. Shedeur didn't.

If those quarterback-needy general managers, coaches, or scouts admit it, Shedeur Sanders was the more NFL-ready signal-caller, not Cam Ward or Jaxson Dart.

WHO STILL NEEDS SHEDEUR SANDERS?

We can debate and say it's the Sanders name until Kingdom comes, but it doesn't matter now. The Cleveland Browns are on the clock at No. 33 tonight. Las Vegas at 37, New Orleans selects at 40, and the Jets sit at 42.

Shedeur Sanders
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talks to ESPN after the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Browns head coach probably won't win with Deshaun Watson as his starting quarterback - not a good fit. Drafting Sanders here makes sense.

Las Vegas could draft Sanders as insurance to support Geno Smith. He's had recent injuries in Seattle, so this makes sense, but does Pete Carroll love Sanders enough? Don't forget the Brady Factor. Tom Brady is calling some of the shots as one of the owners; he has a relationship with Shedeur Sanders, and this could be the best team for him.

I seriously doubt Mickey Loomis believes Sanders is the man for the job in New Orleans. Remember, he chose defensive end Marcus Davenport over Lamar Jackson, who has won multiple NFL MVP awards. Drafting Shedeure would have to be a selection to satisfy new head coach Kellen Moore. Since Dart is no longer on the board, the Saints could land him at No. 40.

Finally, the Jets. Aaron Glenn mentioned his desire to support young black football players on The Pivot podcast. His current quarterback room has Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, Adrian Martinez, and Jordan Travis. Fields is with his third team in five seasons. If Sanders is available, he is a wise choice, right?

SHEDEUR'S POST-DRAFT RESPONSE

After the first round concluded, Shedeur Sanders said to his draft party attendees:

"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything possible, everything possible. I don't feel like this happened, you know, for no reason. All this is, of course, Just more fuel to the fire. And in no circumstance we all know this shouldn't happen. But we understand we're on the bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day. We're gonna be happy regardless, LEGENDARY."

Should we agree that the perception of the person and player plays a considerable part in the draft process? 32 NFL teams sent a definitive message to Shedeur. Sanders' response to the gridiron will determine if the messages were valid.

