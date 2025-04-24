SIAC To Hold Conference Football And Baseball Events At Iconic Macon Venues
The SIAC will host this year's baseball tournament and football media day at Luther Williams Field and the Tubman African American Museum, respectively.
The top eight seeds will compete in the 2025 Cricket SIAC Baseball Championship Tournament May 1-4 at the historic field for a chance at the tournament title.
Since its erection in 1929, the stadium has hosted baseball greats such as Jackie Robinson, Hank Aaron, Ted Williams and Chipper Jones. The ballpark is one of the oldest functioning facilities in North America, and it is on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.
"Luther Williams Field is one of the most iconic ballparks in the country as it is the second oldest minor league stadium in the United States," Brandon Raphael, President and Managing Partner of the Macon Bacon said. "Sitting at 96 years old in 2025, it has housed some of the most prolific ballplayers to ever play the game. Included in this list is Jackie Robinson, who broke the color barrier for baseball in the State of Georgia in 1949. The Macon Bacon are honored to call this historic field our home and welcome the SIAC to the area for their conference tournament."
The baseball tournament will be free admission to all attendees to engage the local community at the four-day event.
"The SIAC is excited to bring our baseball championship tournament to Macon," said SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman. "Our goal is always to provide our students athletes with a lasting memorable experience. Luther Williams Field is a special place that has seen numerous baseball greats, and we look forward to celebrating SIAC baseball in such a historic venue."
In addition to bringing HBCU baseball to Macon, the SIAC will also hold its 2025 Football Media Day in Macon at the Tubman African American Museum on July 16. The 13 SIAC football playing institutions will congregate in Middle Georgia for two days to participate in community service outreach, a season overview and media availability.
"The Tubman African American Museum looks forward to hosting the SIAC and its member institutions in their signature event this summer," Harold Young, executive director of the museum said. "The museum is home to several events each year, but we are especially excited for the opportunity to merge our historical content with HBCUs and sports alike for a day."
"Macon-Bibb County is proud to welcome the SIAC to historic Luther Williams Field for the conference's 2025 Baseball Championships as well as the Conference's July 16 Football Media Day at Macon's Tubman Museum," said Gary Wheat, Visit Macon President and CEO. "One of the country's premier conferences, the SIAC brings an exciting brand of competition and enthusiastic fanbase to Macon while generating a significant economic impact to the region. We look forward to building a continuing relationship with the conference and becoming a home for future SIAC Championships."
Football Media Day will be a private event for institutions and approved members of the media that is closed off to the public.
However, the 2025 Cricket SIAC Baseball Championship Tournament is open to the community free of charge. All students who attend will receive special giveaways while supplies last.