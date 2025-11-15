South Carolina State Clinches Thrilling Victory Over NCCU In MEAC Heavyweight Battle
South Carolina State running back James Shaw sprinted 30 yards for the game-winning touchdown as the Bulldogs defeated North Carolina Central, 34-27, in a clash of MEAC heavyweights. The victory sets up a likely MEAC championship showdown against Delaware State next week in Dover.
Bulldogs quarterback William Atkins IV turned in a standout performance, completing 24 of 36 passes for 289 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Shaw, stepping in for injured starter KZ Adams, carried 10 times for 83 yards and provided crucial first downs throughout the second half.
South Carolina State built a 17-3 lead in the opening quarter after Atkins connected with wideouts Deyandre Ruffin for a 28-yard score and Nigel Johnson from 51 yards out.
North Carolina Central answered with a momentum-shifting pick-six by E Adams and a 9-yard off-balance run to the end zone by running back Chris Mosley, giving the Eagles a 20-17 advantage heading into halftime.
The Bulldogs opened the third quarter by forcing a fumble on the kickoff, setting up favorable field position, but the NCCU defense kept Chennis Berry’s offense in check, limiting South Carolina State to a field goal that tied the score at 20 with 11:39 in the quarter.
Eagles quarterback Walker Harris soon found Mehki Wall wide open for a 35-yard touchdown, pushing NCCU ahead 27-20. Wall finished with five receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown, while Mosley carried 21 times for 105 yards and a score.
The Bulldogs responded when Atkins hit Jordan Smith with a precise 24-yard touchdown pass, leveling the contest at 27.
Late in the fourth quarter, North Carolina Central's defense made a critical stand inside their own five-yard line, stuffing the Bulldogs on four consecutive plays. Atkins was stopped inches short of the end zone on a quarterback run-pass option, and NCCU took over after a goal-line stand with just over six minutes remaining, giving the Eagles a final chance to drive for the win. South Carolina State's defense, however, came up with a crucial stop to force an Eagles punt.
On the next possession, backup running back Josh Shaw broke free for a decisive 30-yard touchdown run to give the Bulldogs a 34-27 lead with 1:51 left.
South Carolina State excelled on third down, converting 10 of 17 opportunities against the Eagles’ 5 of 13. The Bulldogs’ offense outgained NCCU, 454 yards to 306.
As the two teams left the field, Bulldogs head coach Chennis Berry notched a second straight win over former colleague and friend Trei Oliver.
Delaware State will host Howard on Saturday, Nov. 15. Should the Hornets defeat the Bison, next week’s home matchup against South Carolina State will decide the 2025 MEAC Football Championship.