South Carolina State Defeats NCCU, Controls Destiny In The MEAC
Bulldogs quarterback Eric Phoenix accounted for 381 yards of offense, and wide receiver Caden High caught two touchdowns as South Carolina State outlasted North Carolina Central, 24-21. They are now in firm control of the MEAC and their destiny in route to the 2024 Celebration Bowl.
Coaches Chennis Berry and Trei Oliver were friends and former colleagues who matched wits at Oliver C. Smith Stadium to provide an intriguing MEAC classic that will be discussed for years to come.
FIRST HALF
FIRST QUARTER
The Bulldogs moved the football with misdirection and an explosive play. Erice Phoenix was sharp on his first drive, but after three straight rushing plays near the goal line, NCCU's front seven was too stout.
The Bulldogs were forced into a Gallegos 20-yard field goal, taking a 3-0 lead.
SCS 3, NCCU 0
Drive: 10 plays, covering 85 yards in 6:08, starting at 8:47 on the clock.
- The Bulldogs defense halt stopped the Eagles in three plays. NCCU punted to S. Carolina State.
- Phoenix marched the football within the red zone, connecting with High for an 8-yard touchdown strike.
SCS 10, NCCU 0
Drive: 4:59 minutes on 11 plays and 81 yards at the 1:40 mark on the clock.
- NCCU only had six plays in the first quarter. (46 seconds in the opening quarter dominated by SCS, per Tiffany Greene)
- Washington touched the football, and NCCU recovered after the blocked punt.
- Another three and out for the Eagles; 3 in Q1
SECOND QUARTER
- OL Sprinkle jumps offsides on 4th and 1, pushing the Eagle back five yards.
- QB Phoenix tossed a bullet out of his endzone as WR Caden High climbed the ladder for a 20-yard reception, picking up the first down.
- Phoenix ran over the NCCU linebacker three plays later, gaining another Bulldogs first down.
- A personal foul for roughing the punter extended the Bulldogs' drive.
- Punt by South Carolina State
- Bulldogs defensive lineman Ashaad Hall sacked Harris, giving the Eagles their fourth 3-and-out.
On a 4th and 2, Phoenix tossed to his tight end Toney for the first down. Next, Phoenix saw an opening to rush for an 11-yard touchdown while barreling over NCCU linebackers.1st first down at 23 seconds before halftime.
SCS 17, NCCU 0
Drive: 9 plays, 54 yards, 4:29 TOP with 32 seconds in the 2nd quarter.
______
First Half Stats
- Phoenix - 17/23 for 208 yards, 1 TD; 164.1 rating; 6 rushes for 21 yards and a touchdown
- Harris - 5/9 for 44 yards, 96.6 rating
- Taylor - 5 rushes for 7 yards
- Davis- 2 receptions for 33 yards
NCCU: 47 total yards, SCS: 266 total yards; NCCU 3 penalties for 35 yards
SCS - 4 penalties for 36 yards
- The Eagles are losing protecting Harris.
- The speed of the Bulldogs' wide receivers poses a challenge for the Eagles' secondary.
- 2nd first down off a pass-interference penalty
- Hall has two sacks in the first half.
___________
SECOND HALF
- NCCU started with its 5th three and out to start the 2nd half
- Bulldogs were driving, but U'ren undercut Phoenix's pass, and NCCU was in the SCS territory.
- J'Mari Taylor rushes for a 36-yard touchdown.
SCS 17, NCCU 7; at 10:02 in Q3
Drive: 3 plays 42 yards, 50 seconds
- After the touchdown, 3rd and 4th down conversions by the Bulldogs.
- Phoenix stopped by U'ren at the 3-yard line. A turnover on downs.
- Broughton offsides gave the Eagles a first down.
- An interception by Michael Brunson. Bulldogs football.
Two plays later, Phoenix zipped the football to High for a 42-yard touchdown — his second score on the evening.
SCS 24, NCCU 7
Drive: 2 plays, 46 yards, 33 seconds at 20 seconds in Q3
4th QUARTER
Harris hit Quick for a 51-yard touchdown. The Eagles are within 10 points with 12:31 left in the contest.
SCS 24, NCCU 14
Drive: Six plays, 84 yards, in 2:45.
The Eagles' defensive unit forced the Bulldogs' first three and out of the game. NCCU received the football at their 34-yard line with 11:18 remaining.
Chauncey Spikes outran the Bulldogs' secondary for a 66-yard touchdown, pulling the Eagles within three points, 24-21 with 11:05.
SCS 24, NCCU 21
Drive: 1 play, 66 yards, 13 seconds
Momentum swung in favor of the Eagles as the defense turned away the Bulldogs on a three-and-out.
Harris started to feel comfortable in the pocket, picking his ball placement with his receivers. Two interior defensive linemen for South Carolina State were injured on subsequent plays. Trailing by 3, Trei Oliver called for J'Mari Taylor to pick up the first down with 7:38 in the contest, moving the chains and resulting in a 1st and ten at the 34-yard line.
Harris climbed the pocket, but Ashaad Hall sacked him, creating a fumble for South Carolina State, which recovered the fumble at the 46-yard line with 6:23 remaining.
Eric Phoenix converted a 3rd down on an 11-yard rush to the left at 4:40. With 2:45 on the board and three plays later, a defensive holding penalty was called against Central, resulting in a Bulldogs first down.
On 3rd and 21, Phoenix rushed for 20 yards, giving the SCS a chance to melt more time off the clock should they get the first down. It was a 4th and 1 when Coach Chennis Berry dialed up Shaw to pick up the Bulldogs' first down.
The Eagles were out of timeouts with 1:55 remaining in the game. Trei Oliver was visibly upset after being charged with a timeout for questioning a play, which led to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Ultimately ending the match — victory formation.
The Bulldogs control their fate and the MEAC, winning 24-21.