South Carolina State QB Eric Phoenix Named HBCU+ National Player of the Year
After South Carolina State opened the season with a 1-2 record, few may have predicted that the Bulldogs' new starting quarterback, Eric Phoenix, would lead them to a MEAC championship and a Celebration Bowl bid.
But it's difficult to see perseverance on a stat sheet.
The perseverance to work hard and block out any noise that doubted the Bulldogs – coming off back-to-back losing seasons – would achieve their goals. The perseverance of a transfer who was determined to build on his relationships, abilities and lessons learned.
It's all paid off for Eric Phoenix, recipient of the Urban Edge Network's inaugural HBCU+ National Player of the Year Award.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound graduate student was selected by an eight-voter panel from 10 finalists within the 21 HBCU programs in FCS college football. Jackson State running back Irv Mulligan finished second and North Carolina Central running back J'Mari Taylor third in the voting.
Phoenix will be honored at the Stats Perform FCS National Awards Banquet on Jan. 4 in Frisco, Texas.
The Savannah, Georgia, native ranks first in passing efficiency (164.2), fourth in passing yards (2,460) and third in touchdown passes (20) among HBCU FCS quarterbacks, while also rushing for 225 yards and two touchdowns. The first-team All-MEAC signal caller helped lift South Carolina State from 5-6 last year to a 9-2 record this season – the Bulldogs' highest win total since 2013. They carry an eight-game winning streak into the Celebration Bowl against SWAC champion Jackson State on Saturday in Atlanta.
Phoenix stood out on the Division II level at another HBCU, Benedict College, earning second-team All-SIAC honors in 2021 and 2022 under coach Chennis Berry. But wanting to play on the Division I level, Phoenix transferred to Murray State in 2023, only to find himself battling for playing time.
After the season, Berry was hired at South Carolina State to replace Buddy Pough, who retired following 22 seasons. By April, Phoenix announced his plans to join his former coach at SCSU.
"We're extremely excited and proud of Eric for receiving this amazing award," Chennis said. "To be recognized as the player of the year is indeed a high honor as it showcases the exceptional gifts and talents that the good Lord has blessed Eric to possess, but it also speaks to the contributions of his teammates to help him receive this award. I know Eric is grateful for each and every one of them as we're all about the team."
"Phoenix has played outstanding situational football this year," said Emory Hunt, a member of the HBCU+ voting panel. "He's got a complete understanding of when/where to be aggressive with a throw, and when/where to use his legs to make a play."
HBCU+ is the popular streaming platform of Urban Edge Network, offering 24/7 access to live and on-demand HBCU sports events, original sports shows, curated films, podcasts, and more.
In addition to the HBCU+ National Player of the Year, the Walter Payton Award (FCS Offensive Player of the Year), Buck Buchanan Award (FCS Defensive Player of the Year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS Freshman Player of the Year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS Coach of the Year) and FedEx Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year will be presented at the Stats Perform awards banquet.
2024 HBCU+ National Player of the Year Award Voting
Following is a breakdown of the voting results. A first-place vote was worth three points, a second-place vote two points and a third-place vote one point. The final number is the combined point total.
1. Eric Phoenix, QB, South Carolina State: 6-2-0-22
2. Irv Mulligan, RB, Jackson State: 1-3-0-9
3. J'Mari Taylor, RB, North Carolina Central: 0-2-2-6
4. Elijah Williams, DL, Morgan State: 0-1-3-5
5. Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M: 1-0-1-4
T6. Kenny Gallop Jr., DB, Howard: 0-0-1-1
T6. Ckelby Givens, DE, Southern: 0-0-1-1
T8. Andrew Jones, LB, Grambling State: 0-0-0-0
T8. Jalen McClendon, DB, Tennessee State: 0-0-0-0
T8. Daniel Richardson, QB, Florida A&M: 0-0-0-0
Voting Panel: Stan Becton (NCAA.com); Gene Clemons (Stats Perform HBCU national writer); Steven Gaither (HBCU GameDay); Craig Haley (Stats Perform); Emory Hunt (CBS Sports Network, Football Gameplan); Brian Orefice (Stats Perform); Gary Reasons (FCS National Awards host); and Reggie Thomas (TheUnderdawg.com)