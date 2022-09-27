Skip to main content

South Carolina State vs. South Carolina Game Moved to Thursday Night

Hurricane Ian has forced the South Carolina State (1-2, 0-0 MEAC) at South Carolina (2-2, 0-2 SEC) to reschedule their game to an earlier kickoff.

Hurricane Ian has forced the South Carolina State (1-2, 0-0 MEAC) at South Carolina (2-2, 0-2 SEC) to reschedule their game for a 7 PM ET kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina State Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. (2)

The contest was initially scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 PM ET in Columbia, South Carolina.

The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2, 0-2 SEC) wrap up their three-game homestand when they host their in-state rivals from Orangeburg.

The SEC Network has the television coverage for this week’s game, with Dave Neal handling the play-by-play. Aaron Murray provides the analysis while Andraya Carter works the sidelines for the network.

GAME NOTES

SOUTH CAROLINA VS. SOUTH CAROLINA STATE GAME SERIES

It's the third gridiron meeting between these two prestigious South Carolina programs, which are separated by just 42 miles. South Carolina won the previous matchups 38-3 in 2007 and 38-14 in 2009. Buddy Pough squared off against the Ol' Ball Coach Steve Spurrier in those matches.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE BULLDOGS HEAD COACH 

Oliver “Buddy” Pough is in his 22nd year guiding the fortunes of Bulldog football. He owns a mark of 144-82 since taking over the reins. Before he arrived in Orangeburg, Pough spent five seasons (1997-2001) as an assistant at South Carolina, the first two under Brad Scott and the last three under Lou Holtz. 

FIRST MEETING - BULLDOGS vs. GAMECOCKS

In the historic first meeting ever on the gridiron between the two Palmetto State universities, the Gamecocks posted a 38-3 victory over the Bulldogs on Sept. 15, 2007. 

