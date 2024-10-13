Southern Dances A 'Texas Two-Step' To Stun Texas Southern In Overtime
HOUSTON — Coach Terrence Graves' said his Southern Jaguars football team completed the "Texas Two-Step" after Saturday's miraculous 22-19 victory over Texas Southern in overtime at Shell Energy Stadium.
"A hard-fought win," Coach Graves told HBCU Legends. "Our team showed a lot of moxie, a lot of guts, a lot of resilience. It was tough to play. Situations went hard and seemed impossible, but those guys continued to fight, and we came out victorious."
It's the second time Southern played overtime wins against SWAC West foes this season. "It feels wonderful. To god be the glory. We did complete it — the 'Texas Two-Step.' Go Jags," Graves shouted.
"We're going take this bye week, and we're going to coach and teach every little thing possible with football," TSU Coach Cris Dishman remarked in his postgame interview.
It was an unconventional triumph for a determined and resilient Jaguars football team. Graves' squad is 2-4 overall and 2-0 in the SWAC West behind the Alcorn State Braves (4-3), leading the division at 3-0. Texas Southern falls to 1-2 in the division and 2-4 overall.
HOW THE JAGS WON
Following a Noah Bodden incompletion on 3rd down in the fourth quarter, Southern punted the football to Texas Southern with 1:26 remaining in the game. Chaunzav Lewis returned the football eight yards, giving Texas Southern a first and ten at the Tigers' 13-yard line.
TSU milked the clock on three rushes by Athean Renfro, who lost five yards on the plays. Coach Dishman called a timeout on 4th and 15 with 26 seconds on the clock. Jeremy Ramirez miss-timed his punt and shanked it into a Southern player, then Tigers tight end Charles George Jr. picked up the football, rumbling to the 16-yard line. Southern had a chance to tie or win with 18 seconds left in the contest.
On the following play, Noah Bodden completed a 16-yard touchdown pass to former Texas Southern wide receiver Quay Davis. Griffin's extra point attempt was successful, and the Jaguars tied the game at 19.
Texas Southern went three-and-out on the first possession of overtime. However, placekicker Christian Avelar missed a 41-yard field goal, giving Southern an opening to win the game with a score.
Bodden handed the football to running back Kendric Rhymes three times, who gained 8 yards before sending in Joshua Griffin, who successfully booted a 34-yard field goal for the Jaguars to walk off with a 22-19 overtime victory.