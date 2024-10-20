HBCU Legends

Southern Holds Off Alcorn State At The Bluff To Seize SWAC West Lead

The Jaguars become the SWAC West division leaders after downing the Braves.

The Southern Jaguars (4-3, 3-0 SWAC) beat Alcorn State Braves (3-3, 3-1 SWAC) 24-14, taking sole possession of first place in the SWAC West. Jags running back Kendric Rhymes flashed through the ASU defensive line for a 51-yard touchdown, sealing the victory against the Braves at The Bluff.

Quarterback Noah Bodden completed 13-of-22 passes for 141 with passing and rushing touchdowns before leaving the contest after his head struck the Mumford Stadium turf in the 4th quarter.

The Jaguars rushing attack totaled 295 yards on the ground as Rhymes led the unit with 133 yards on 17 rushes. Kobe Dillion added 91 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Vincent Page Jr. had a game-high 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 2 TFLs for the Jaguars defense. Ckelby Givens and Camden Jones added one sack apiece, and Derrick Williams posted a half-sack. Defensive back Haracio Johnson notched one interception.

Placekicker Joshua Griffin booted a 39-yard field goal in the fourth.

Xzavier Vaughn completed 10-of-21 passes with one interception. He added 15 carries for 65 yards and one touchdown. Running back Tavarious Griffin led the rushing and receiving with one carry for a 64-yard touchdown and five receptions for 43 yards.

After Alcorn took an early 7-0 lead, Noah Bodden rushed for a 15-yard score and completed a 37-yard touchdown pass to Datraveon Brown in the second quarter. Southern led 14-7 with 5:20 before halftime.

Alcorn tied the game at 14 when Xzavier Vaughn glided in for an 8-yard touchdown with 42 seconds left before intermission.

The Jaguars added a Joshua Griffin 39-yard field goal and a 51-yard score by Kendric Rhymes in the fourth to win 24-14 at Homecoming.

Southern will travel to Florida A&M on Saturday, Oct. 26, for a critical matchup at Bragg Memorial Stadium. Alcorn State will have a bye week before meeting Alabama State at the Port City Classic on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 4 PM.

