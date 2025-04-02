Southern Jaguars' Bayou Classic Starter Emerges As QB1 This Spring
The Southern Jaguars' 2024 season concluded with a disappointing 41-13 loss to the Jackson State Tigers in the SWAC Football Championship Game on Dec. 7. A clue of hope occurred as Woods started and led the Jaguars to victory in the 51st Bayou Classic — it also gave head coach Terrence Graves a reason to be optimistic this Spring.
Freshman quarterback Jalen Woods has emerged as the Jaguars' starting quarterback during spring practices. In Tuesday's comments to reporters, Graves highlighted Woods' growth, confidence, and leadership as key factors in solidifying his role as QB1.
"He's definitely done a great job in the winning condition of the program," Graves said to reporter Brendon Fairbairn. "Jalen has matured and grown up, and you can see he has confidence." He continued, " You always want the quarterbacks to be a part of that group of leaders. He's definitely matured and grown up."
A Year of Growth for Woods
Woods has seized the starting quarterback role following Noah Bodden's and Czavian Teasett's departures. Both former starters entered the NCAA transfer portal this offseason, leaving Woods as the lone experienced signal-caller on Southern's roster.
Coach Graves credited strength and conditioning coach Randal Moore for helping Woods improve his overall fitness in preparation for the upcoming season.
Graves noted that Woods' experience as a redshirt freshman last year helped him understand the team's system and expectations. "Last year was his redshirt freshman year, so he understands what we want and what we're requiring. He's stepping up to the challenge," Graves said. "His confidence is there, and he's stepping up to the challenge."
Woods' First Challenge
Woods' leadership faces its first challenge when the Spring Game starts at 1 PM CT on Apr. 12 at Mumford Stadium. After the humidity and heat of South Louisiana this offseason, the Jaguars will travel to Atlanta to battle NCCU in the 2025 MEAC/SWAC Challenge at Center Parc Stadium on Aug. 23.
How will Woods handle the pressures of being the QB1 to get Southern back into contention for winning the SWAC West?
We shall see.