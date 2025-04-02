HBCU Legends

Southern Jaguars' Bayou Classic Starter Emerges As QB1 This Spring

Coach Terrence Graves praises the redshirt freshman ahead of the Jaguars Spring Game.

Kyle T. Mosley

Southern QB Jalen Woods
Southern QB Jalen Woods / Credit: Brendan Fairbairn
In this story:

The Southern Jaguars' 2024 season concluded with a disappointing 41-13 loss to the Jackson State Tigers in the SWAC Football Championship Game on Dec. 7. A clue of hope occurred as Woods started and led the Jaguars to victory in the 51st Bayou Classic — it also gave head coach Terrence Graves a reason to be optimistic this Spring.

Freshman quarterback Jalen Woods has emerged as the Jaguars' starting quarterback during spring practices. In Tuesday's comments to reporters, Graves highlighted Woods' growth, confidence, and leadership as key factors in solidifying his role as QB1.

"He's definitely done a great job in the winning condition of the program," Graves said to reporter Brendon Fairbairn. "Jalen has matured and grown up, and you can see he has confidence." He continued, " You always want the quarterbacks to be a part of that group of leaders. He's definitely matured and grown up."

A Year of Growth for Woods

Woods has seized the starting quarterback role following Noah Bodden's and Czavian Teasett's departures. Both former starters entered the NCAA transfer portal this offseason, leaving Woods as the lone experienced signal-caller on Southern's roster.  

Jalen Woods
Jalen Woods / Javier Gallegos

Coach Graves credited strength and conditioning coach Randal Moore for helping Woods improve his overall fitness in preparation for the upcoming season.

Graves noted that Woods' experience as a redshirt freshman last year helped him understand the team's system and expectations. "Last year was his redshirt freshman year, so he understands what we want and what we're requiring. He's stepping up to the challenge," Graves said. "His confidence is there, and he's stepping up to the challenge."

Woods' First Challenge

Woods' leadership faces its first challenge when the Spring Game starts at 1 PM CT on Apr. 12 at Mumford Stadium. After the humidity and heat of South Louisiana this offseason, the Jaguars will travel to Atlanta to battle NCCU in the 2025 MEAC/SWAC Challenge at Center Parc Stadium on Aug. 23.  

How will Woods handle the pressures of being the QB1 to get Southern back into contention for winning the SWAC West?

We shall see.

Southern Jaguars News

feed

LISTEN TO THE POD!

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football