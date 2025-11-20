HBCU Legends

Southern Jaguars: Why Fans Are Divided On Marshall Faulk! Is He The Answer?

Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk is being discussed as a possible candidate for Southern University’s head football coach. Fans are divided.

Kyle T. Mosley

Marshall Faulk
Marshall Faulk / Jan 31, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Indianaplis Colts former running back Marshall Faulk on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors award ceremony at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

HOUSTON, Tx. — As Southern University searches for its next head football coach, an unexpected name has sparked debate among Jaguar fans: Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk.

Faulk, a New Orleans native, is one of the most accomplished running backs in NFL history. He currently serves as the running backs coach at Colorado under former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, raising questions about whether his high-profile experience could translate to leadership on The Bluff.

Sources confirmed that Southern officials met with Faulk this week to discuss his candidacy. While fans acknowledge his legendary playing résumé, others are skeptical about his limited coaching experience. The reaction reflects both disappointment with recent hires and cautious excitement about branding a new future for Southern football.

Marshall Faulk
Feb 3, 2002; New Orleans, LA, USA; St. Louis Rams running back Marshall Faulk (28) carries the ball against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17. FILE PHOTO; Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

A Beloved Son of New Orleans With Football Expertise

Faulk’s football journey is deeply tied to Louisiana. From playgrounds in the Ninth Ward to record-setting performances at Carver High School, to becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist at San Diego State and a Super Bowl champion with the St. Louis Rams, he has long been regarded as one of the sport’s most complete minds.

Some Jaguar supporters believe that expertise alone is invaluable for a rebuilding program.

“YES!! He is one of the best players to come out of New Orleans… he has a way of connecting to players,” wrote fan Gregg Mathieu on social media following reports that Faulk interviewed with Southern.

The Argument: Why Faulk Could Be a Good Fit

Mathieu and other supporters point to seven key advantages Faulk could bring to Southern:

1. Instant Credibility and National Attention

A hire of Faulk’s caliber would elevate visibility for Southern and the SWAC.

Another fan wrote: “He brings instant credibility without all the drama of Deion.”

Supporters say his name alone could attract donors, sponsors, and national media coverage.

2. One of the Sharpest Offensive Minds in Football

Faulk helped power the famed “Greatest Show on Turf,” one of the most innovative offenses in NFL history. Those who back him believe he could modernize Southern’s playbook immediately.

Marshall Faulk with Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders
February 5, 2011; Dallas, TX, USA; Deion Sanders (right) talks to Marshall Faulk (left) and Shannon Sharpe (center) during a press conference after being named into the NFL Hall of Fame class of 2011 at the Super Bowl XLV media center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

3. Player Development

Faulk has mentored NFL running backs, receivers, and defensive backs, a trait many fans believe could transform two- and three-star recruits into professional prospects.

4. Louisiana Recruiting Power

As a New Orleans legend, Faulk could reopen recruiting pipelines Southern has struggled to dominate in recent years. His presence alone could earn trust from high school coaches and parents.

5. NFL Connections and Transfer Portal Leverage

Faulk’s decades of NFL relationships could lure Power-5 transfers seeking structure and opportunity—an asset Southern has lacked.

6. Cultural Fit Without the Spotlight

Unlike more flamboyant hires, supporters describe Faulk as disciplined, calm, professional, and no-nonsense, arguing he would build culture without chasing cameras.

7. Structure and Accountability

Fans believe he would reinforce NFL-level standards: preparation, detail, discipline, and accountability.

Marshall Faulk
Feb 8, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; The bust of Marshall Faulk at the Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit at the Super Bowl LIX Experience at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Case Against: Experience Matters

Critics of a potential Faulk hire argue that Southern cannot afford another gamble. Faulk has never served as a head coach at the college or professional level and only recently began full-time coaching at Colorado.

Concerns also stem from recent trends. While Delaware State’s first-year head coach DeSean Jackson has gained attention with early success, others point to the struggles of former NFL stars transitioning into HBCU coaching roles, including Michael Vick (Norfolk State) and Terrell Buckley (Mississippi Valley State).

Southern’s last two hires, Eric Dooley and Terrence Graves, failed to stabilize the program, leading some fans to demand a more experienced and proven leader. That decision now sits squarely with athletic director Roman Banks, whose next move could define his tenure.

Where Does Southern Go From Here?

If hired, Faulk would instantly become one of the most recognizable names in FCS football. Yet the central question remains: Can a Hall of Fame player translate his brilliance into head coaching success?

Some Jaguar fans believe the risk is worth taking.

“Hiring Marshall Faulk wouldn’t just be a splash — it would be a program changer.”

Others remain cautious in the wake of past disappointments.

For now, Southern faces a pivotal decision: pursue star power and potential, or favor proven leadership and stability.

As the search continues, one thing is clear, the debate is growing louder, and the HBCU football fans are watching.

The Bayou Classic is on Saturday, Nov. 29. Could the Southern University leadership be ready to introduce Faulk or another after the big game?

We shall see.

Marshall Faulk's Career Achievements

  • Super Bowl champion (XXXIV)
  • NFL Most Valuable Player (2000)
  • 3× NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1999–2001)
  • NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (1994)
  • 3× First-team All-Pro (1999–2001)
  • 3× Second-team All-Pro (1994, 1995, 1998)
  • 7× Pro Bowl (1994, 1995, 1998–2002)
  • NFL rushing touchdowns leader (2000)
  • 2× NFL scoring leader (2000, 2001)
  • Bert Bell Award (2001)
  • PFWA All-Rookie Team (1994)
  • SN Athlete of the Year (2000)[a]
  • St. Louis Football Ring of Fame
  • Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor
  • Los Angeles Rams No. 28 retired
  • Jim Brown Trophy (1992)
  • 2× Unanimous All-American (1992, 1993)
  • First-team All-American (1991)
  • NCAA rushing touchdowns leader (1991)
  • NCAA rushing yards leader (1992)
  • 2× NCAA scoring leader (1991, 1993)
  • WAC Offensive Player of the Year (1992)
  • 3× First-team All-WAC (1991-1993)
  • San Diego State Aztecs No. 28 retired
  • NFL record: Career 2-point conversions scored: 7 (tied with Alvin Kamara, Zach Ertz)

HBCU FOOTBALL NEWS

feed

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football