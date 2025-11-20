Southern Jaguars: Why Fans Are Divided On Marshall Faulk! Is He The Answer?
HOUSTON, Tx. — As Southern University searches for its next head football coach, an unexpected name has sparked debate among Jaguar fans: Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk.
Faulk, a New Orleans native, is one of the most accomplished running backs in NFL history. He currently serves as the running backs coach at Colorado under former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, raising questions about whether his high-profile experience could translate to leadership on The Bluff.
Sources confirmed that Southern officials met with Faulk this week to discuss his candidacy. While fans acknowledge his legendary playing résumé, others are skeptical about his limited coaching experience. The reaction reflects both disappointment with recent hires and cautious excitement about branding a new future for Southern football.
A Beloved Son of New Orleans With Football Expertise
Faulk’s football journey is deeply tied to Louisiana. From playgrounds in the Ninth Ward to record-setting performances at Carver High School, to becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist at San Diego State and a Super Bowl champion with the St. Louis Rams, he has long been regarded as one of the sport’s most complete minds.
Some Jaguar supporters believe that expertise alone is invaluable for a rebuilding program.
“YES!! He is one of the best players to come out of New Orleans… he has a way of connecting to players,” wrote fan Gregg Mathieu on social media following reports that Faulk interviewed with Southern.
The Argument: Why Faulk Could Be a Good Fit
Mathieu and other supporters point to seven key advantages Faulk could bring to Southern:
1. Instant Credibility and National Attention
A hire of Faulk’s caliber would elevate visibility for Southern and the SWAC.
Another fan wrote: “He brings instant credibility without all the drama of Deion.”
Supporters say his name alone could attract donors, sponsors, and national media coverage.
2. One of the Sharpest Offensive Minds in Football
Faulk helped power the famed “Greatest Show on Turf,” one of the most innovative offenses in NFL history. Those who back him believe he could modernize Southern’s playbook immediately.
3. Player Development
Faulk has mentored NFL running backs, receivers, and defensive backs, a trait many fans believe could transform two- and three-star recruits into professional prospects.
4. Louisiana Recruiting Power
As a New Orleans legend, Faulk could reopen recruiting pipelines Southern has struggled to dominate in recent years. His presence alone could earn trust from high school coaches and parents.
5. NFL Connections and Transfer Portal Leverage
Faulk’s decades of NFL relationships could lure Power-5 transfers seeking structure and opportunity—an asset Southern has lacked.
6. Cultural Fit Without the Spotlight
Unlike more flamboyant hires, supporters describe Faulk as disciplined, calm, professional, and no-nonsense, arguing he would build culture without chasing cameras.
7. Structure and Accountability
Fans believe he would reinforce NFL-level standards: preparation, detail, discipline, and accountability.
The Case Against: Experience Matters
Critics of a potential Faulk hire argue that Southern cannot afford another gamble. Faulk has never served as a head coach at the college or professional level and only recently began full-time coaching at Colorado.
Concerns also stem from recent trends. While Delaware State’s first-year head coach DeSean Jackson has gained attention with early success, others point to the struggles of former NFL stars transitioning into HBCU coaching roles, including Michael Vick (Norfolk State) and Terrell Buckley (Mississippi Valley State).
Southern’s last two hires, Eric Dooley and Terrence Graves, failed to stabilize the program, leading some fans to demand a more experienced and proven leader. That decision now sits squarely with athletic director Roman Banks, whose next move could define his tenure.
Where Does Southern Go From Here?
If hired, Faulk would instantly become one of the most recognizable names in FCS football. Yet the central question remains: Can a Hall of Fame player translate his brilliance into head coaching success?
Some Jaguar fans believe the risk is worth taking.
“Hiring Marshall Faulk wouldn’t just be a splash — it would be a program changer.”
Others remain cautious in the wake of past disappointments.
For now, Southern faces a pivotal decision: pursue star power and potential, or favor proven leadership and stability.
As the search continues, one thing is clear, the debate is growing louder, and the HBCU football fans are watching.
The Bayou Classic is on Saturday, Nov. 29. Could the Southern University leadership be ready to introduce Faulk or another after the big game?
We shall see.
