Super Bowl MVP And Ohio State Star Becomes Central State Receivers Coach

Aiming for immediate impact, he joins the Marauders to elevate their wide receivers' game.

Kyle T. Mosley

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers former wide receiver and Super Bowl XLIII MVP Santonio Holmes leads the Terrible Towel wave before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium.
Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers former wide receiver and Super Bowl XLIII MVP Santonio Holmes leads the Terrible Towel wave before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. / Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

HOUSTON - Since accepting the head coach position at Central State University, Tony Carter has been on a mission to reshape the Marauders football program. His latest moves are making headlines and catching the attention of HBCU football fans across the country, Ohio, and the NFL, especially Steelers fans.

Last week, Carter brought in former Michigan standout Mike McCray as the new linebackers coach. Today, the program made another splash by announcing that Super Bowl MVP Santonio Holmes will join the staff as CSU's wide receivers coach.

Santonio Holmes
2/1/09 9:59:43 PM -- Tampa, FL -- Super Bowl XLIII - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Santonio Holmes (10) gets his toes down to score the game-winning touchdown. Photo by Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Staff ORG XMIT: RD 35831 SBXLIII 2/1/2009 (Via OlyDrop) / Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Santonio Holmes: From NFL Stardom to College Coaching

Holmes, 41, is a name that resonates with collegiate and professional football fans. He etched his name in NFL history by catching the game-winning touchdown from Ben Roethlisberger in Super Bowl XLIII with seconds remaining.  

Holmes' toe-tapping reception at the edge of the end zone delivered the Pittsburgh Steelers their sixth Lombardi Trophy and earned him the game's MVP honors.

But Holmes' football journey started long before that heroic moment in the biggest game. He is no stranger to Ohio, having been a star receiver for the Ohio State Buckeyes.  

Super Bowl MVP - Santonio Holmes
Steelers WR Santonio Holmes holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL February 1, 2009. Cards Xliii / Michael Chow/azcentral sports

In Columbus, he earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2005 and was part of the Buckeyes squad that won the 2002 FBS National Championship in the 2003 Fiesta Bowl. Holmes redshirted his freshman year but quickly became one of the Big Ten's most dangerous receivers.

The Steelers selected Santonio Holmes as the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft. Over nine NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, and Chicago Bears, he recorded 389 receptions, gained 6,030 receiving yards, and 36 touchdowns.

Holmes officially retired as a Steeler in 2017, marking the end of a remarkable professional career.

What Holmes Brings to Central State

Holmes' arrival is a significant win for the Marauders football team. His NFL background, championship experience, and connection with Ohio makes him an ideal mentor for CSU's young receivers.   

Like the other NFL stars taking the helm of HBCU football programs, Tony Carter will utilize his strong network of coaches to help build up the Marauders. Adding coaches like Holmes and McCray shows that CSU is serious about becoming a force in college football.

Why This Matters for Central State

  • Recruiting Power: Holmes' name recognition and NFL background can help CSU attract top high school talent from Ohio and beyond.
  • Player Development: Young receivers will learn directly from a Super Bowl MVP who's played at the highest level.
  • Community Excitement: Holmes' Ohio State connection energizes the fan base and strengthens ties with local football communities.

CSU Coaching Staff

  • Tony Carter, Head Football Coach
  • Pat Clark, Assistant Head Coach and Co-Defensive Coordinator
  • Derik Abbott, Offensive Coordinator
  • James Lee, General Manager, Recruiting Coordinator and Running Backs Coach
  • Santonio Holmes, Wide Receivers Coach
  • Mike McCray, Linebackers Coach
  • Ashly Salomonsky, Offensive Line Coach and Run Game Coordinator
  • Nathan Cousin, Defensive Assistant Coach ncousin@centralstate.edu
  • Owen Hoehn, Director of Player Personnel
  • Ashley Cornwell, Tight Ends and Assistant Special Teams Coach

Looking Ahead for the Marauders

Central State University football was once a powerhouse in HBCU football.  With the Tony Carter era beginning in Wilberforce, Ohio, the Marauders are making significant changes that not only turn heads but also lay the foundation for long-term success.

The first football camp for the new staff will kick off on Juneteenth! Coach Pat Clark told HBCU Legends, "We did this purposefully." Since it is the day Blacks across the country celebrate their emancipation from slavery.

Will the additions affect their standing in the SIAC for 2025?

We shall see.

Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

