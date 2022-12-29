SWAC: 2023 Way Too Early Predictions

For a fifth consecutive season, the Southwestern Athletic Conference failed to come out on top of the 2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl against a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opponent. As the SWAC pivots to the 2023 season, questions loom about which programs will rise to the top and help the conference win its first Celebration Bowl since 2016.

Here's the HBCU Legends' way too early 2023 SWAC Football Preview featuring the hierarchy of East and West divisional teams following early signing day.

Florida A&M Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons holds up the trophy after he and his team defeated the BCU Wildcats 41-20 during the annual Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Famu V Bcu Second Half1924 Credit:© Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

SWAC EAST

1. Florida A&M Rattlers: (9-2 overall, 7-1 SWAC)

Since entering the SWAC in 2021, Willie Simmons has led Florida A&M to an 18-4 record and an FCS Playoff berth through 22 games. A solid showing during Early National Signing Day that featured four FBS transfers has the Rattlers inching closer to a breakthrough 2023 season. With the return of all-conference signal caller Jeremy Mousa and linebacker Isaiah Major, FAMU's program possesses the talent, cohesion, and leadership to upstage a retooling Jackson State squad for the SWAC East crown.

2. Jackson State Tigers (12-1 overall, 9-0 SWAC)

The Tigers have jump-started their rebuilding project under new head coach T.C. Taylor with a solid recruiting class headlined by three-star safety Tristen Sion and three-star receiver Isiah Kendall. Both will be projected to stake their claims as starters during the fall, but questions still loom about the Tigers' trench and quarterback play. If Juco-Signee Phillip Short can live up to the hype and be a solid field general following the loss of Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State can continue to be a major player in the SWAC.

3. Alabama State Hornets: (6-5 overall, 4-4 SWAC)

Coach Eddie Robinson brought the Hornets back to their winning ways with a 6-5 record and their first Magic City Classic victory in five seasons. 2023 returns two impactful pillars to ASU's physical defense in all-conference linebacker Colton Adams and FCS Freshman All-American Cornerback Avonte Maddox. However, the keys to a potential SWAC East run will depend on the development of sophomore quarterback Demetrius Davis whose impact ran hot and cold throughout his freshman campaign.

4. Alabama A&M Bulldogs: (4-7 overall, 4-4 SWAC)

It was a down year for Cornell Maynor and the Bulldogs, who finished with a sub-500 record and their first loss to archrival Bama State since 2017. Their offense is under an extreme makeover that projects another new signal caller and a receiving core without top target Abdul Fatai Ibrahim who is now a grad transfer at Bowling Green. If A&M can reshape its offense around the physical rushing presence of back Donovan Eaglin, it can do wonders in aligning with the program's gradual defensive improvements.

5. Bethune Cookman Wildcats: (2-9 overall, 2-6 SWAC)

BCU’s recent agreement with Hall Of Famer Ed Reed to man the sidelines as their head football coach is a game-changing hire for a program that was recently dwelling in no-man’s land. What Reed potentially brings to the team is an impactful coaching staff and his legendary imprint within the state of Florida that’s destined to cash in on talented in-state transfers and high school recruits. While it may take a year for the Wildcats to be considered true threats for the SWAC East crown, they at least have a tangible foundation going forward that can make them a very competitive factor in 2023.

6. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils: (2-9 overall, 2-6 SWAC)

The Delta Devils currently have defensive coordinator Javier Gonzalez leading the charge in an interim role since the loss of head coach Vincent Dancy to Colorado University. Now, the program is marred in disarray as they've lost some key players to either the transfer portal or graduation. For them to tread water in 2023, resolving the head coaching situation is a must, alongside reconstructing their disbanding roster.

SWAC WEST

1. Texas Southern Tigers: (5-6 overall, 4-4 SWAC)

The Tigers return several underclassmen and bring an underrated recruiting class into the fold following their upstart 2022 season. A once-thin quarterback room has become an unheralded strength this offseason, and the team has added even more youthful talent to the unit's impressive defensive backend. If TSU can muster a consistent aerial attack during the spring/summer months, a wide-open SWAC West is theirs for the taking.

2. Alcorn State Braves: (5-6 overall, 4-4 SWAC)

Fred McNair has been busy during national signing day in finding a solution at quarterback after an underwhelming season of production from LA Tech transfer Aaron Allen. Missouri transfer Tyler Macon is the program's projected solution at QB1 as he brings a rocket arm and dynamic legs to the Braves' run-first offense. If he can be a beacon of light alongside the SWAC's leading rusher Jarveon Howard, Alcorn State's reign of SWAC dominance will be re-established sooner than later.

3. Grambling State Tigers: (3-8 overall, 2-6 SWAC)

The transfer portal and inevitable development of last season's young talent can only help the G-Men inch closer to a winning record during the second season of the program's rebuild. Coach Hue Jackson has Bama State transfer Myles Crawly incoming to provide substantial enhancements to their topsy-turvy quarterback room. If Crawley can build upon his aerial flashes from his past few seasons, it can only aid their loaded running back room that's the best in the SWAC.

4. Southern University Jaguars: (7-5 overall, 5-3 SWAC)

Injuries and incompetent quarterback play derailed the Southern offense under Eric Dooley's guidance this past season. In 2023, Redshirt Sophomore Noah Bodden is expected to take over the reins and be the new face of Southern's passing game. He'll have a solid returning backfield and a serviceable receiving core that'll need to support him for the team to offset the loss of several defensive starters to graduation.

5. Prairie View Panthers: (6-5 overall, 5-3 SWAC)

The Panthers' mostly veteran team from a year ago is gone as they head into year two under Bubba McDowell. The recent addition of Valley State transferring Caleb Johnson to their backfield will maintain their rushing prowess, but questions still need to be answered on who their QB1 will be during the fall. Bubba McDowell will finally get the opportunity to build a team around his image, but PV's current unknown concerns their future competitive nature.

6. Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions: (3-8 overall, 1-7 SWAC)

Recently hired head coach Alonzo Hampton will be tasked with reconstructing a dormant Golden Lions' football program during the early signing day. Fielding a complete roster until the spring is the first order of business, as the team lost several key pillars to the transfer portal or graduation. Hampton has the FBS connections to deliver some Group of Five and/or Power Five transfers to the UAPB campus in the next few months, but he's still a few years away from fielding a contending team for SWAC West play.