SWAC Championship: Halftime Report - Southern vs. Jackson State
HOUSTON - The 2024 SWAC Football Championship game between Southern University (8-4, 7-1 SWAC) and No. 15 Jackson State (10-2, 8-0 SWAC) started as a defensive battle at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi.
- Jackson State started the scoring with a first quarter field goal giving the Tigers a 3-0 lead.
- Southern answered in the second quarter to tie the contest at 3 apiece.
- QB Teasett led a Jaguars drive to give the "Cardiac Cats" a 10-3 lead.
- Jacobian Morgan gets injured with less than 2 minutes in remaining before halftime. JSU backup Zy McDonald helped to bring the TIgers within scoring position. Emair Matthews scored on a two-yard plunge as the extra point was successful. The game is knotted at 10. The Tigers' drive was 8 plays and 64 yards.
Coach Taylor said Morgan "got banged up a little bit. I think it was his ankle right there that got rolled up a little bit. So, we'll evaluate him here at halftime to see if he can go in the second half."
On Zay Matthews: "He brings something little difference to the game. He's a dual-threat guy who can rung the balll around a little bit. Just wanted to get him going and use his legs a little bit. He did a great job getting us down there and getting the score."
HALFTIME SCORE: JAGUARS 10, TIGERS 10
GAME INFO
• Jackson State clinched the SWAC East Division title on Nov. 16 with a 16-10
road win over Alabama State.
• Southern clinched the SWAC West Division title on Nov. 16 with a 31-9 home
win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
• The Jackson State Tigers are currently ranked No. 15 in the AFCA Coaches
Poll.
• The title game features the No. 1 ranked scoring offense (JSU) versus the
No. 3 ranked scoring defense (SU).
• 2024 marks the 25 year anniversary of the SWAC Football Championship
game. The inaugural matchup in 1999 featured the Southern Jaguars versus
the Jackson State Tigers. The game was played at historic Legion Field in
Birmingham, Alabama.
• Odds: Jackson State is a 13.5 point favorite.
• The SWAC Football Championship is set to be broadcast live on ESPN2 with Tiffany Greene (Play by Play) and Jay Walker (Color Analyst).
THE KEY PLAYERS
Jackson State boasts eleven All-SWAC players, led by the electric running back Irv Mulligan, named the 2024 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year. Southern had one All-SWAC honoree in the 2024 SWAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year, defensive end Ckelby Givens.
THE QUARTERBACKS
The most critical position on the gridiron for both combatants will be the quarterbacks Jacobian Morgan (Jackson State) and Jalen Woods (Southern). It's simple for the young student-athletes:
- Protect The Football
- Move The Chains
- Make The Critical Plays
- Use Your Mobility
- Trust Your Offensive Line
Morgan has gained the trust and praise of head coach T.C. Taylor after recovering from a difficult start to the season. The junior signal-caller has completed 146 out of 231 passes for 1,968 yards, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions this season. He's also added six touchdowns off of 83 rushing attempts.
His counterpart, Woods, is a freshman out of College Park, Georgia. Coach Terrence Graves and offensive coordinator Mark Frederick thrust the young quarterback into action after inconsistent play from Noah Bodden and Czavian Teasett.
You have to credit Woods as he helped the Jags to win the 51st Annual Bayou Classic this past weekend. In six game appearances, he's thrown 38 completions for 541 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. He must have a nearly perfect game against a highly aggressive Tigers defensive unit.
OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jackson State
- RB Irv Mulligan (SWAC Offensive Player of the Year)
- WR Joanes Fortilien
- DB Robert McDaniel
- DL Joshua Nobles
- DB Esaias Guthrie
Southern
- RB Kobe Dillon
- RB Kendric Rhymes
- DL Ckelby Givens (Co-Defensive Player of the Year)
- LB Vincent Paige Jr.
- WR Chandler Whitfield
STATS PERFORM FACTS OF THE GAME
● Jackson State has won five straight games against Southern University, including a win in the 2022 SWAC Championship Game (43-24) and a win earlier this season (Sept. 14). The Jaguars have not lost six straight games against a single opponent within the last 25 years.
● Jackson State wants to join Michigan as the only Division I team (FBS or FCS) to win three conference championship games since 2021. The Tigers won in both 2021 and 2022.
● Jackson State owns a +18.4 average point differential this season, the sixth best in the FCS. The Tigers had four wins by at least 35 points, tied for the second most in the FCS (South Dakota State – 5).
● Jacobian Morgan has passed and rushed for a touchdown in five games this season, most by any HBCU player at the FCS level.
● Despite missing a couple of games, Irv Mulligan is in line to become the first Jackson State player to lead the SWAC in rushing yards since Destry Wright in 1998. Mulligan's five 100-yard rushing games since Week 8 are tied for the most in the FCS.
● Southern defeated Grambling State, 24-14, in this year's edition of the Bayou Classic. Chandler Whitfield hauled in a career-high 146 receiving yards en route to being named the game's MVP.
● Southern's defense allows a 29.2 third-down conversion percentage this season, the best in the SWAC and sixth best in the FCS. Jackson State's offense converts third downs at a 41.8% clip, second-best in the SWAC (41st in the FCS).
● Southern is looking for its first five-game winning streak since 2018. The team's 7-1 record in conference play was its best since 2016 (went 8-1).
● Kobe Dillon (752) and Kendric Rhymes (614) are the only HBCU RB duo at the FCS level that each rushed for 600+ yards this season. This is the only time in the last 25 years that the Jaguars have had such a tandem.
FIVE PREDICTIONS
- Should the Tigers get out to a two-score first-half lead, life will be difficult for the Jaguars to recover. Jackson State will win.
- Should the Jaguar lead at halftime, the Tigers will be in an uncomfortable position. Still, the ending favors Southern.
- Plus Two: If either team wins the turnover battle by 2+, they win. Southern is a -7 for the season, yet they find themselves a win away from the Celebration Bowl. The Jaguars could pull off an upset if the margin is just 1+ in either direction. Also, neither quarterback can afford to toss more than two interceptions. If so, the needle points in the opponent's direction.
- Line of scrimmage: 150+ rushing yards = Victory
- Special Teams: The place kickers and return specialists must be special today. Southern must win the field position battle at The Vet before a hostile crowd. 3+ field goals = WIN; 120+ return yards = WIN
SOUTHERN 17, JACKSON STATE 31
NEXT
The winner will play South Carolina State in the 2024 Celebration Bowl inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 14.