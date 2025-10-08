HBCU Legends

SWAC EAST SHOWDOWN: JACKSON STATE VS. BAMA STATE - WHO WILL WIN & WHY?

Kyle T. Mosley and Wilton Jackson II break down one of the most exciting matchups in SWAC football - Jackson State vs. Alabama State.

Kyle T. Mosley is joined by Wilton Jackson to break down one of the most exciting matchups in SWAC football: Jackson State vs. Alabama State. The energy is electric as homecoming fever takes over Jackson, with fans and players alike buzzing about what could be the game that decides the SWAC East title.

Kyle and Wilton dive into the rich history between these two powerhouse programs, analyze key players—like quarterbacks Andrew Body and Jacoby & Morgan—and discuss the X-factors that could swing the results, from explosive offenses to dominant defenses and critical special teams play.

Beyond this marquee matchup, the conversation also covers surprises and shakeups across the SWAC West, standout performances, and which teams are emerging as potential spoilers or title contenders. With expert analysis, behind-the-scenes stories, and a genuine love for HBCU football, this episode sets the stage for an unforgettable weekend on the gridiron. Whether you’re a diehard SWAC fan or new to HBCU football, this is one you won’t want to miss!

TIMESTAMP

00:00 "Praise and Football Anticipation"

06:09 Alabama State vs. Jack State Showdown

10:53 HBCU Football: Expanding Exposure

19:27 Texas Southern's Dominant Defensive Blueprint

21:45 Preview's Offensive Consistency Questioned

30:36 Early Season Struggles: Confidence Wanes

34:19 Jackson State's Dominant Wins

38:06 South Carolina State's Offensive Strategy

45:46 High-Powered Offense Teams to Watch

51:33 Ahmad Miller's Impressive Comeback

57:26 Hornets' Rushing Key to Success

58:50 "Defense's Role in Game Outcome"

01:04:42 Coach Taylor's Special Teams Concerns

01:09:01 "HBCU Legends App Development"

