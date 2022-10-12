2022 SWAC Football Mid-Season Report

SWAC mid-season grades for teams, coaches, and candidates for players of the year.

If Coach Prime ain't SWAC, then his Tigers football team is definitely SWAC. The No. 7-ranked FCS team is the class leader with straight A's by controlling their fate in the SWAC East with two games remaining between division opponents Bethune-Cookman and Alabama A&M. JSU is the favorite to repeat hosting the SWAC Championship game.

Credit: FAMU Athletics

Florida A&M has rebounded with excellent reports after a dreadful season's start with two losses, athletics department turmoil, and player-compliance issues to rattle off four-straight victories.

Alcorn State must have had one of the most demanding coursework outside the SWAC and received extra credits for defeating McNeese State. The Braves are lurking and could take over the SWAC West for good with a victory at Southern on Saturday.

Southern scores well after trouncing Prairie View in a highly-contested SWAC West battle.

Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Bethune-Cookman, and Texas Southern have been up-and-down at the midway point of 2022 and are searching for their identities.

While Grambling, UAPB, and Mississippi Valley State have incomplete grades and yield disappointing results.

Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) throws the ball as Alabama State Hornets takes on Jackson State Tigers at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Jackson State Tigers defeated Alabama State Hornets 26-12. Credit:© Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

SWAC TEAMS' MID-SEASON GRADES

EAST

WEST

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders works the game against Grambling State during an NCAA college football game in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Tcl Grambling Jackson State; Credit:© Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Deion Sanders - Jackson State

Fred McNair - Alcorn State

Bubba McDowell - Prairie View

Eric Dooley - Southern

QB Shedeur Sanders - Jackson State

RB Jarveon Howard - Alcorn State

QB Besean McCray - Southern

RB Sy'veon Wilkerson - Jackson State

WR Xavier Smith - Florida A&M