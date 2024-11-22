HBCU Legends

SWAC Launches Investigation: Jackson State Allegedly Obtained UAPB Practice Footage

A SWAC official confirmed with HBCU Legends that the investigation is ongoing.

HOUSTON - Jackson State is under investigation by the Southwestern Athletic Conference regarding an allegation that the Tigers coaches and players had access to Arkansas-Pine Bluff practice footage. An official at the conference told HBCU Legends, "We're looking into it."  

According to Kyle Bonagura from ESPN, Jackson State University (JSU) players informed a player from the Golden Lions that they were in the JSU team facility watching practice film.

This interaction took place two days before the game between Jackson State and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) on Oct. 31. Jackson State went on to win the game against Pine Bluff with a score of 41-3.

From Kyle Bonagura's article, here's what we know:

Evidence and Responses

  1. UAPB coach Alonzo Hampton discovered that a former walk-on player's account had accessed the team's practice footage.
  2. The IP address associated with the access was traced to Clinton, Mississippi, near Jackson.
  3. Jackson State provided a statement claiming they offered "full transparency" and that no violations were found, considering the matter closed.
  4. However, the SWAC spokesperson stated that the investigation remains open due to new information.

Former Player's Involvement

  1. Coach Hampton and UAPB athletic director Chris Robinson contacted the former UAPB walk-on player.
  2. He denied sharing his credentials with Jackson State but admitted to sharing login information with UAPB teammates.
  3. The player's access to the video software remained active even after he left the team.

Jackson State's Fate?

For now, Jackson State's SWAC Eastern division title remains intact since the conference has not rendered a final verdict from its investigation. Saturday's regular-season finale between Jackson and Alcorn State will occur at Spinks-Casem Stadium on The Reservation, with a kickoff scheduled for 2:00 PM on Saturday, Nov. 23.

No. 17/20 JSU is favored to close out the regular season with a victory before meeting Southern University at Veterans Memorial on Saturday, Dec. 7.

If Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland and the conference officials decide to forfeit any games that could prevent the Tigers from qualifying for the SWAC Football Championship game against Southern, Alabama State will likely be crowned the SWAC Eastern Division champions.

HBCU Legends will have more details about the outcome of the JSU-UAPB Practice Film investigation.

