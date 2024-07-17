SWAC Preseason Offensive And Defensive Players Of The Year, Predicted Order Of Finish | 2024
On Tuesday, the Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2024 Preseason All-SWAC Football selections and Predicted Order of Finish during SWAC Football Media Day at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Birmingham.
Surprisingly, neither of the conference's top teams from last season, Florida A&M (East) and Prairie View A&M (West), were voted at the top in the preseason predicted order of finish.
The league's head coaches and sports information directors voted on the preseason All-SWAC teams, individual winners, and predicted order of finish.
SWAC PRESEASON OFFENSIVE AND DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Grambling State's Myles Crawley was named Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while Southern's Ckelby Givens was tabbed Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
Crawley solidified himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the SWAC, throwing for 2,303 yards with 16 touchdowns last season. He was the first Grambling State quarterback to throw for at least 2,000 yards since Devante Kincaid in 2017.
With Crawley as a starter, GSU's passing offense improved from 11th in the SWAC in 2022 to 5th in 2023. GSU's offensive production also increased under Crawley, with the Tigers' offense moving from 10th to 2nd in the SWAC.
Givens led the Jaguars in sacks and tackles for loss during the 2023 season. He also led the SWAC in tackles for loss (21) and finished tied for fourth in sacks (7). He was a dominant force off the edge for the Jaguars, finishing the season with 61 tackles, 21 tackles for loss (83 yards), seven sacks (23 yards), eight quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, and four forced fumbles.
SWAC PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
The 2024 SWAC Predicted Order of Finish for the Eastern Division has Alabama State (114) picked to finish first. Next is Florida A&M (104), Jackson State (87), Alabama A&M (76), Bethune-Cookman (47), and Mississippi Valley State (31) round out the East Division Preseason Poll rankings.
"The goal is to win the SWAC Championship and win the Celebration Bowl," Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. said. "I think that's what all the kids are focused on. We want get better."
Alcorn State (111) was chosen to finish first in the SWAC Western Division. Prairie View A&M (104), Grambling State (72), Southern (70), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (61), and Texas Southern (40) complete the West Division Preseason Poll rankings.
Below is a comprehensive list of the Preseason All-SWAC teams, individual winners, and predicted order of finish.
2024 SWAC Football Predicted Order of Finish
- Alabama State- 114 points (11) - SWAC East (Preseason)
- Florida A&M- 104 points (6)
- Jackson State- 87 points (2)
- Alabama A&M- 76 points (4)
- Bethune-Cookman- 47 points
- Mississippi Valley State- 31 points (1)
- Alcorn State- 112 points (11) - SWAC West (Preseason)
- Prairie View A&M- 104 points (8)
- Grambling State- 72 points (4)
- Southern- 70 points (1)
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff- 61 points
- Texas Southern- 40 points
*First-place votes listed in parenthesis ( )
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year
- Quarterback: Myles Crawley, Grambling State
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year
- Defensive Lineman: Ckelby Givens, Southern
Preseason All-SWAC Football Team
All-SWAC First-Team Offense
- Quarterback: Myles Crawley, Grambling State
- Running Back: Donovan Eaglin, Alabama A&M
- Running Back: Kendric Rhymes, Southern
- Offensive Lineman: Ashton Grable, Florida A&M
- Offensive Lineman: Arelious Dunn, Alabama State
- Offensive Lineman: Evan Henry, Jackson State
- Offensive Lineman: Tahj Martin, Grambling State
- Offensive Lineman: Joseph Church, Mississippi Valley State
- Wide Receiver: Fabian McCray, Jackson State
- Wide Receiver: Jacolby Hewitt, Alabama A&M
- Tight End: Tavarious Griffin, Alcorn State
All-SWAC First-Team Defense
- Defensive Lineman: Malachi Bailey, Alcorn State
- Defensive Lineman: Ckelby Givens, Southern
- Defensive Lineman: Treqwan Thomas, Alabama State
- Defensive Lineman: CJ Pressley, Prairie View A&M
- Linebacker: Rico Dozier, Alabama State
- Linebacker: Jacob Williams, Texas Southern
- Linebacker: Demarkus Cunningham, Alabama State
- Defensive Back: Kendall Bohler, Florida A&M
- Defensive Back: Emari Pait, Alabama A&M
- Defensive Back: James Burgess, Alabama State
- Defensive Back: Deco Wilson, Florida A&M
All-SWAC First-Team Specialist
- Place Kicker: Cameron Gillis, Florida A&M
- Punter: Matt Noll, Jackson State
- Return Specialist: Robert McMinn, Alabama State
- Long Snapper: Braxston Blackwell, Southern
All-SWAC Second-Team Offense
- Quarterback: Jace Wilson, Texas Southern
- Running Back: Kelvin Dean, Florida A&M
- Running Back: Marcus Harris, Alabama State
- Offensive Lineman: Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M
- Offensive Lineman: Joshua Trask Jr., Southern
- Offensive Lineman: Mehdi Torrence, Texas Southern
- Offensive Lineman: Cameron Williams, Alabama A&M
- Offensive Lineman: N/A
- Wide Receiver: Jamari Gassett, Florida A&M
- Wide Receiver: Javon Robinson, Grambling State
- Tight End: Jaxson Davis, Mississippi Valley State
All-SWAC Second-Team Defense
- Defensive Lineman: Jeremiah Williams, Jackson State
- Defensive Lineman: Allen Smith, Florida A&M
- Defensive Lineman: Michael Akins, Texas Southern
- Defensive Lineman: Jamal Marshall, Prairie View A&M
- Linebacker: Isaiah Bogerty, Texas Southern
- Linebacker: Dearis Thomas, Bethune-Cookman
- Linebacker: Derrick Williams, Southern
- Defensive Back: Amon Scarbrough, Alabama State
- Defensive Back: Esaias Guthrie, Jackson State
- Defensive Back: Edwin Summerour, Alcorn State
- Defensive Back: Javius Williams, Texas Southern
All-SWAC Second-Team Specialist
- Place Kicker: Joshua Griffin, Southern
- Punter: Jeremy Baker, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Return Specialist: Jamari Gassett, Florida A&M
- Long Snapper: Clayton Thomas Jr., Bethune-Cookman