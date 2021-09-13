SWAC Star Players in Week 2

SWAC offensive, defensive, specialist, and newcomer of the week in Week 2 of the 2021 regular season.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has named Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders, James Houston, and Warren Newman along with Florida A&M’s Deonte Williams it’s SWAC Football Players of the Week for their outstanding performances during games played this past week of competition.

OFFENSIVE: QB SHEDEUR SANDERS

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) throws a pass in the Southern Heritage Classic between Tennessee State University and Jackson State University at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Hpt Southern Heritage Classic 18; Credit:© Henry Taylor / Commercial-Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC





It was a record-breaking performance for Jackson State freshman quarterback Sanders at the Southern Heritage Classic. The Canton, Texas product completed 30-of-40 passes for 362 yards and three touchdowns. Sanders' 30 completions set a new Southern Heritage Classic record as he distributed the ball to a total of nine different JSU receivers.

DEFENSIVE: LB JAMES HOUSTON

TSU quarterback Geremy Hickbottom (19) tosses the ball out in the direction of a player as he is sacked by linebacker James Houston (41) in the Southern Heritage Classic between Tennessee State University and Jackson State University at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Hpt Southern Heritage Classic 38; Credit:© Henry Taylor / Commercial-Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC



Houston led the Jackson State defensive effort on Saturday in the Tigers’ win over Tennessee State. The rush specialist totaled 10 tackles to go along with 4.5 sacks for negative 33 yards. Houston also added five total tackles for loss during Jackson State’s 38-16 win.

SPECIALIST - WR/KR WARREN NEWMAN

Jackson State University's Warren Newman (10) runs for a touchdown during their game against Alabama A&M at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, April 10, 2021. Sdw 2124; Credit:© Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Newman's 81-yard punt return in the fourth quarter proved to be a key score in Jackson State's 38-16 win over Tennessee State at the Southern Heritage Classic. The punt return was the longest in the history of the Southern Heritage Classic. Newman also tallied a game-high seven receptions for 26 yards.

NEWCOMER - DE DEONTE WILLIAM

Credit: FAMU

Williams found his way into the backfield often as he recorded three tackles for loss, two sacks and forced a fumble during Florida A&M’s 34-7 win over Fort Valley State at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Saturday. He was a key contributor for a Rattlers defense that held FVSU to 35 total rushing yards for the game.

*SWAC PR DEPARTMENT



