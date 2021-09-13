SWAC Star Players in Week 2

September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballSWACMEACCIAASIACSI TIX
Search

Week 2: SWAC Star Players of the Week

SWAC offensive, defensive, specialist, and newcomer of the week in Week 2 of the 2021 regular season.
Author:
Publish date:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has named Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders, James Houston, and Warren Newman along with Florida A&M’s Deonte Williams it’s SWAC Football Players of the Week for their outstanding performances during games played this past week of competition.

OFFENSIVE: QB SHEDEUR SANDERS

Shedeur Sanders, JSU QB



It was a record-breaking performance for Jackson State freshman quarterback Sanders at the Southern Heritage Classic. The Canton, Texas product completed 30-of-40 passes for 362 yards and three touchdowns. Sanders' 30 completions set a new Southern Heritage Classic record as he distributed the ball to a total of nine different JSU receivers.

DEFENSIVE: LB JAMES HOUSTON

LB James Houston Sacks QB Geremy Hickbottom


Houston led the Jackson State defensive effort on Saturday in the Tigers’ win over Tennessee State. The rush specialist totaled 10 tackles to go along with 4.5 sacks for negative 33 yards. Houston also added five total tackles for loss during Jackson State’s 38-16 win.

SPECIALIST - WR/KR WARREN NEWMAN

WR Warren Newman

Newman's 81-yard punt return in the fourth quarter proved to be a key score in Jackson State's 38-16 win over Tennessee State at the Southern Heritage Classic. The punt return was the longest in the history of the Southern Heritage Classic. Newman also tallied a game-high seven receptions for 26 yards.

NEWCOMER - DE DEONTE WILLIAM

DE Deonte Williams, FAMU

Williams found his way into the backfield often as he recorded three tackles for loss, two sacks and forced a fumble during Florida A&M’s 34-7 win over Fort Valley State at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Saturday. He was a key contributor for a Rattlers defense that held FVSU to 35 total rushing yards for the game.

*SWAC PR DEPARTMENT


Shedeur Sanders, JSU QB
Football

SWAC Star Players in Week 2

USATSI_16695268_168388561_lowres
Jackson State University

Shedeur Sanders is 'THE REAL DEAL' - Period!

George vs Sanders
SWAC

Jackson State-Tennessee State Halftime Report

George vs Sanders
SWAC

SWAC Football Games Schedule in Week 2

chaka - 1st moments
Norfolk State University

NFL Official Maia Chaka in 'Awe' and 'Proud' Before Her First NFL Game (HBCU Alum)

Benedict Wins
SIAC

SIAC Football: Benedict Mauled Edward-Waters for 44-3 Victory

Cordae-Meac
ESports

Esports: Cordae to Embark on 'MEAC-HBCU Music Campus Takeover' and Promote Esports, per report

Tyrell Jackson - FVSU QB
SIAC

SIAC Star Players of Week 1, per Report