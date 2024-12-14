HBCU Legends

TC Taylor's Defining Moment: Celebration Bowl Radio Row Interview

Jackson State head football coach told his players winning the Celebration Bowl is about the moment.

Kyle T. Mosley

TC Taylor
TC Taylor / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends
ATLANTA —  Coach Otis Riddley told HBCU Legends that Coach TC Taylor wanted his team and staff to focus on "the moment." Taylor, who bleeds Jackson State blue from his days as a player, alum, and now head coach.

"We are here," Taylor said. "We talked about this moment. This moment in Atlanta being here playing for a celebration bowl, a national championship."

TC Taylor is eagerly looking forward to the Celebration Bowl. This game will be a crucial opportunity to restore Jackson State's dominance in HBCU football. His journey up to this point has been focused on seizing this moment and creating a family atmosphere that defines his team.

"They love playing for one another, and they love the success we have," Coach Taylor.

We'll explore his strategy for recruiting players who embody the team's vision and the pivotal roles they play on and off the field. Coach Taylor also shares insights about standout players like Travis Terrell, Robert McDaniel, and Irv Mulligan, emphasizing the significance of consistency and teamwork in the trenches. From linemen to linebackers, get an insider's look at the talent and dedication driving Jackson State towards national championship glory.

Kyle T. Mosley
