HBCU FOOTBALL: Tennessee State To Battle No. 14 Seed Montana In FCS Playoffs

The Tigers will travel to Montana for a late-night FCS playoff game.

Kyle T. Mosley

Tennessee State head coach Eddie George reacts after his win against Southeast Missouri State for the 2024 Big South-OVC Championship at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
Tennessee State head coach Eddie George reacts after his win against Southeast Missouri State for the 2024 Big South-OVC Championship at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. / Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The 2024 FCS Playoffs will feature an intriguing first-round matchup between Tennessee State (9-3) and Montana (8-4) on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 10:15 p.m. ET in Missoula, Montana. This game marks a significant milestone for Tennessee State, as it's their first playoff appearance since 2013. ESPN2 will provide the broadcast from Washington-Grizzly Stadium.  

The TSU Tigers have had an impressive 2024 season after clinching a share of the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) championship. On Saturday, Eddie George's team created a buzz with a 28-21 upset over No. 11 Southeast Missouri State, which likely helped to secure their playoff berth against Montana. Tennessee State, along with UT Martin and automatic qualifier Southeast Missouri, is one of three teams from the OVC to make the playoffs this season.

Eddie George and Draylen Ellis
Tennessee State head coach Eddie George reacts to Tennessee State quarterback Draylen Ellis (1) after he scores a touchdown during the second half against Southeast Missouri State at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. / Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Montana enters the playoffs with an 8-4 record from the Big Sky Conference. The Grizzlies recently lost to No. 2 Montana State, scoring 34-11 on Saturday. Their inclusion as the No. 14 seed in the 24-team field suggests that the Grizzlies are well-experienced in winning FCS playoff games with a 38-25 record in 27 years of action.

The 2024 Co-OVC Champions will play a late game expected to be 34° during the day, with a low of 18° Saturday night.

FCS Football First Round Pairings

Nov. 30 at Durham, New Hampshire, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

UT Martin (8-4) at New Hampshire (8-4)

 

Nov. 30 at Richmond, Virginia, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Lehigh (8-3) at Richmond (10-2)

 

Nov. 30 at Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Noon ET (ESPN+)

Illinois State (9-3) at Southeast Mo. State (9-3)

 

Nov. 30 at Stephenville, Texas, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Drake (8-2) at Tarleton State (9-3) 

 

Nov. 30 at Missoula, Montana, 10:15 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Tennessee State (9-3) at Montana (8-4)

 

Nov. 30 at Villanova, Pennsylvania, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Eastern Kentucky (8-4) at Villanova (9-3)

 

Nov. 30 at Kingston, Rhode Island, Noon ET (ESPN+)

Central Connecticut State (7-5) at Rhode Island (10-2)

 

Nov. 30 at Abilene, Texas, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Northern Arizona (8-4) at Abilene Christian (8-4)

