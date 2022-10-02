Texas Southern-Alabama State Halftime Report
TSU Drive
- Body fumbles the opening snap. for a 5 yard loss.
- His first pass was behind the receiver and intercepted by ASU.
ASU Drive
- Fumble on the first play
- Penalty, false start
- First-pass down pass to extend the drive.
- TSU stops the drive.
TSU Drive
- 3 and out after Body couldn't pick up the 3 yards for the first down.
ASU Drive
- The drive stalls with another 3-and-out.
TSU Drive
- Possible muff punt overturned.
- TSU keeps trying to run the football up the middle.
- Achane first down.
- LaDarius Ownens runs for a first down.
- Jacorey Howard runs to the 1-yard line.
- TSU touchdown on a Howard 1-yard plunge.
ASU 0, TSU 7 with 2:44 in the 1st qtr.
ASU Drive
- Penalty negates the first-down run QB Davis.
TSU Drive
- DT Gaddy stuffs a running play.
- End of 1st QTR.
ASU 0, TSU 7 - END OF 1ST QTR
TSU Drive (cont'd)
- Body misses a receiver, OC Marsh not happy with the QB.
- Punt.
ASU Drive
- The drive stops after going across mid-field.
- Punt was muffed.
- ASU drives within the redzone.
- Cooper stops behind the line of scrimmage.
- Pass incomplete out of the endzone.
- 3rd down. Robinson calls a timeout.
- FG attempt is good.
ASU 3, TSU 7 with 6:03 in 2nd qtr.
TSU Drive
- A big play on the kickoff.
- Body runs for a first down.
- RPO is slammed by ASU.
- 4th run converted for a 1st down.
- A review reverses the call. TSU turns over the football.
ASU Drive
- Penalties keep the Hornets drive going
- Then the Hornets become their worst enemy with a penalty.
- Pippens and Tyler Martinez combine for a sack to end the ASU drive. with 51 seconds remaining in the half
- Punt
TSU Drive
McKinney is content to take a knee and go into halftime leading.
HALFTIME SCORE
ASU 3, TSU 7
- Not much consistency in the offense from both teams.
- TSU QB Andrew Body: 3/8, 27 yards, 1 INT
- ASU QB D. Davis: 6/10, 29 yards