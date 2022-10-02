Skip to main content
Texas Southern-Alabama State  Halftime Report

Texas Southern-Alabama State  Halftime Report

Texas Southern-Alabama State Halftime Report

Texas Southern-Alabama State Halftime Report

TSU Drive

  • Body fumbles the opening snap. for a 5 yard loss.
  • His first pass was behind the receiver and intercepted by ASU.

ASU Drive

  • Fumble on the first play
  • Penalty, false start
  • First-pass down pass to extend the drive.
  • TSU stops the drive.

TSU Drive

  • 3 and out after Body couldn't pick up the 3 yards for the first down.

ASU Drive

  • The drive stalls with another 3-and-out.

TSU Drive

  • Possible muff punt overturned.
  • TSU keeps trying to run the football up the middle.
  • Achane first down.
  • LaDarius Ownens runs for a first down.
  • Jacorey Howard runs to the 1-yard line.
  • TSU touchdown on a Howard 1-yard plunge.
Andrew Body

QT

ASU 0, TSU 7 with 2:44 in the 1st qtr.

ASU Drive

  • Penalty negates the first-down run QB Davis.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

TSU Drive

  • DT Gaddy stuffs a running play.
  • End of 1st QTR.
IMG_9899

ASU 0, TSU 7 - END OF 1ST QTR

TSU Drive (cont'd)

  • Body misses a receiver, OC Marsh not happy with the QB.
  • Punt.
190A9450

ASU Drive

  • The drive stops after going across mid-field.
  • Punt was muffed.  
  • ASU drives within the redzone.
  • Cooper stops behind the line of scrimmage.
  • Pass incomplete out of the endzone.
  • 3rd down.  Robinson calls a timeout.
  • FG attempt is good.

ASU 3, TSU 7 with 6:03 in 2nd qtr.

TSU Drive

  • A big play on the kickoff.
  • Body runs for a first down.
  • RPO is slammed by ASU.
  • 4th run converted for a 1st down.
  • A review reverses the call.  TSU turns over the football.

ASU Drive

  • Penalties keep the Hornets drive going
  • Then the Hornets become their worst enemy with a penalty.
  • Pippens and Tyler Martinez combine for a sack to end the ASU drive. with 51 seconds remaining in the half
  • Punt

TSU Drive

McKinney is content to take a knee and go into halftime leading.

HALFTIME SCORE

ASU 3, TSU 7 

  • Not much consistency in the offense from both teams.
  • TSU QB Andrew Body:  3/8, 27 yards, 1 INT
  • ASU QB D. Davis: 6/10, 29 yards

TOP 5 unedited
Football

HBCU Football: Featured Games of Week 5

By Thai Floyd and Kyle T. Mosley
TSU vs ASU
Football

SWAC Football Schedule, How to Watch, Predictions | Week 5

By Kyle T. Mosley
sb-2740-1664615462image
Basketball

CIAA Receives $10,000 Donation from HBCU All-Star Game and CBS Sports

By Kyle T. Mosley
Deion and Shedeur Challenging the Narrative
Football

Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders Challenge 'The Level of Competition' Narrative

By Kyle T. Mosley
Shedeur Sanders
Football

Shedeur Sanders, PLBSE Announce NIL Partnership and '#2 BBQ Sauce' Brand Launch

By Kyle T. Mosley
HBCU_Classic_
Baseball

Stillman College, Wiley College Set for Inaugural Pittsburgh HBCU Baseball Classic

By HBCU Legends
Hand Him the Heisman
Football

Hand Him The Heisman II: Is Shedeur Sanders a Legitimate Candidate?

By Kyle T. Mosley
South Carolina State Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. (2)
Football

Hurricane Ian Forces South Carolina State vs. South Carolina Game Moved to Thursday Night

By Kyle T. Mosley