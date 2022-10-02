Texas Southern-Alabama State Halftime Report

TSU Drive

Body fumbles the opening snap. for a 5 yard loss.

His first pass was behind the receiver and intercepted by ASU.

ASU Drive

Fumble on the first play

Penalty, false start

First-pass down pass to extend the drive.

TSU stops the drive.

TSU Drive

3 and out after Body couldn't pick up the 3 yards for the first down.

ASU Drive

The drive stalls with another 3-and-out.

TSU Drive

Possible muff punt overturned.

TSU keeps trying to run the football up the middle.

Achane first down.

LaDarius Ownens runs for a first down.

Jacorey Howard runs to the 1-yard line.

TSU touchdown on a Howard 1-yard plunge.

QT Sept. 1, 2022; Texas Southern University QB Andrew Body during warmups; Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

ASU 0, TSU 7 with 2:44 in the 1st qtr.

ASU Drive

Penalty negates the first-down run QB Davis.

TSU Drive

DT Gaddy stuffs a running play.

End of 1st QTR.

ASU 0, TSU 7 - END OF 1ST QTR

TSU Drive (cont'd)

Body misses a receiver, OC Marsh not happy with the QB.

Punt.

ASU Drive

The drive stops after going across mid-field.

Punt was muffed.

ASU drives within the redzone.

Cooper stops behind the line of scrimmage.

Pass incomplete out of the endzone.

3rd down. Robinson calls a timeout.

FG attempt is good.

ASU 3, TSU 7 with 6:03 in 2nd qtr.

TSU Drive

A big play on the kickoff.

Body runs for a first down.

RPO is slammed by ASU.

4th run converted for a 1st down.

A review reverses the call. TSU turns over the football.

ASU Drive

Penalties keep the Hornets drive going

Then the Hornets become their worst enemy with a penalty.

Pippens and Tyler Martinez combine for a sack to end the ASU drive. with 51 seconds remaining in the half

Punt

TSU Drive

McKinney is content to take a knee and go into halftime leading.

HALFTIME SCORE

ASU 3, TSU 7