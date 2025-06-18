Texas Southern Alumnus Brett Maxie To Enter New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame
Brett Maxie, HBCU football great and Texas Southern University alumnus, is one of the most respected defensive backs in the history of the New Orleans franchise. He's been selected for induction into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame.
Maxie will be joined by former defensive back Tracy Porter, the late sports reporter Ed Daniels, and the remarkable Steve Gleason, who is battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
From Texas Southern to the NFL
Maxie graduated from Texas Southern University in 1985 with a degree in Biology and was an active member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.
Despite going undrafted, he signed with the New Orleans Saints after the 1985 NFL Draft. During his stay in New Orleans from 1985 to 1993, Maxie was a cornerstone of the team's defense. He had a successful 13-year career in the NFL.
Maxie made 153 NFL game appearances with 104 starts across his career. He recorded 588 tackles, 23 interceptions (returned for 300 yards and three touchdowns), and six fumble recoveries, playing primarily at strong safety.
Saints Hall of Fame Announcement
"Maxie, 6-2, 210, was an undrafted free agent that signed with New Orleans to begin his NFL career in 1985 out of Texas Southern. He played nine seasons for the Black and Gold and wreaked havoc as one of the best safeties in franchise history.
In 118 games with 72 starts, Maxie recorded 438 tackles and 15 interception returns for 206 yards, with three brought back for touchdowns, three sacks, five fumble recoveries, and one special teams stop. He also started all three postseason contests he played in for New Orleans, including the first playoff contest in franchise history on January 3, 1988, vs. Minnesota.
The 1987 season marked the Saints' first winning record in franchise history at 12-3, with Maxie playing a pivotal role in their success. In Week 11 at Pittsburgh, Maxie made a play that is remembered as one of the signature moments in the Saints' history. He secured a key tackle on fourth down to seal not only the victory for New Orleans but also the first winning season in the 20-year history of the Saints. Maxie also played for the Atlanta Falcons (1994), Carolina Panthers (1995-96), and San Francisco 49ers (1997)."
Career Beyond New Orleans
After his playing days with the New Orleans Saints, Maxie had stints with the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and San Francisco 49ers. He recorded the first interception in Carolina Panthers franchise history and was awarded the team's Ed Block Courage Award in 1995.
Coaching and Legacy
Maxie moved into coaching and has since accumulated nearly two decades of experience in the NFL, NCAA, USFL, and UFL. He has coached for several NFL teams, including the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and has mentored multiple Pro Bowl players.
In 2023, he became the defensive backs coach for the Houston Gamblers. In 2024, he joined the UFL's Houston Roughnecks in the same position under head coach CJ Johnson, who had previously served as the New Orleans Saints wide receivers coach and was a former head coach at Tulane University.
His reputation as a leader and builder of strong, cohesive teams is well-established.
Brett Maxie's journey exemplifies perseverance, leadership, and dedication to football — qualities now honored in the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame.