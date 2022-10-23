Texas Southern Claws Back to Stun Alcorn State

Although Alcorn State (3-4, 2-2 SWAC) was heavily favored to defeat Texas Southern (3-4, 3-2 SWAC), the Tigers' 34-27 upset may have been the most shocking SWAC result of Week 8.

TSU RB LaDarius Owens; Credit - TSU Athletics

Tigers defensive back Raheme Fuller snagged a red zone pass for a pick-six, and redshirt freshman Chaunzavia Lewis scored a 73-yard touchdown on a punt return to stun the Braves and their homecoming crowd.

In Coach Fred McNair's post-game interview, he mentioned these plays and his team's miscues as the culprits that led to Texas Southern winning in Lorman.

"We had too many mistakes to overcome," McNair cited. "Credit Texas Southern. They came in and played a tough ball game. They did what they had to do. They took the ball away and did turn it over but once. Their special teams played well in terms of returning a punt for a touchdown. So, we just didn't play as good as we expected playing here for homecoming."

Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium had 22,512 attending in Lorman to view the SWAC clash of two teams struggling to find an identity. Ultimately, we learned Texas Southern had the heart and passion for overcoming its early shortcomings in an uneven 2022 football season. Unfortunately for Coach McNair, his Alcorn State team may miss another chance to return to the Celebration Bowl after falling to another SWAC West opponent.

TSU QB Andrew Body engineered a 5-play and 44-yard Tigers scoring drive when he tossed an 18-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Bennett for an early 7-0 lead.

Credit: Alcorn State Athletics

Alcorn responded with a 65-yard touchdown from Aaron Allen's pass to Monterio Hunt; Noah Kiani missed the extra-point attempt for a 7-6 score.

The Braves added another long touchdown pass from Allen to Juan Anthony Jr. for 63 yards. Alcorn went back on top 13-7 over the Tigers with 12:17 in the 2nd quarter.

Raheme Fuller's pick-six play gave TSU a 14-13 advantage with 38 seconds before halftime.

The Braves came out of the intermission to add a 34-yard Jarveon Howard touchdown and recapture the lead 20-14 early in 3rd quarter.

Texas Southern answered with a Curtis Falkenburg 37-yard field goal at the 8:58 mark until they took the lead for good.

Coach McKinney's crew trailed 20-17 until Chaunzavia Lewis ran back the 73-yard punt return to recapture the lead 24-20 with 7:19 left in the stanza.

The fourth quarter had Tigers running back LaDarius Owens break out for a 10-yard score and increase TSU's margin by 11, 31-20. Curtis Falkenburg's 29-yard field goal had Texas Southern up 34-20 with 2:22 left in the match.

Howard caught an Allen pass for a 16-yard touchdown play, but it was a case of "too little too late," as 16 seconds sat on the clock, with the scoreboard reading 34-27 for the Tigers' victory.

Body completed the game by throwing for 97 yards on 12-of-20 passing attempts, 1 TD, and 1 INT. The sophomore's legs were the difference, and he eluded defenders to rush 22 times for 98 rushing yards.

Alcorn State's signal-caller Allen passed 22 of 34 passes for 282 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. SWAC rushing leader Jarveon Howard carried the football 23 times for 135 yards. Juan Anthony Jr. burned TSU for a touchdown and caught 8 receptions for 121 yards.

Jacob Williams was the Tigers' top tackler with 10 and Tarik Cooper followed with 8, and Michael Atkins had 7 tackles.

DE Demontario Anderson gave the TSU defense a boost by returning from injury in the Alabama State game with five tackles.

TSU Game Facts

According to TSU Athletics, the Tigers' win marks their best SWAC start since 2016.

Also, it's first time TSU has won two true road contests inside an opposing SWAC stadium in a single season since 2017.

Texas Southern will have its homecoming festivities in Week 9 as they host Lincoln University (CA) at 2 PM CT in Durley Stadium.

Alcorn State will travel to Grambling, LA for a battle with the G-Men at 2 PM CT on Saturday, Oct. 29.