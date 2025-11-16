HBCU Legends

Texas Southern Erases Halftime Deficit Stunning Southern, 35-30

Texas Southern rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat Southern 35-30 behind KJ Cooper’s three-touchdown performance. Get key stats, game highlights, and what’s next for both teams in the SWAC.

Kyle T. Mosley

Texas Southern QB KJ Cooper
Texas Southern QB KJ Cooper / Jamail Mathews, Unmatched Sports
HOUSTON - Quarterback KJ Cooper threw for 210 yards and three touchdowns as Texas Southern (5-5, 4-3 SWAC) stormed back to defeat Southern (1-10, 0-7 SWAC) by a score of 35-30.

Nearly 25,000 fans packed A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge to witness the Tigers take control in the second half and hand the Jaguars their ninth straight loss.

The defeat pushes Southern into its season finale against Grambling State in the Bayou Classic, still searching for its first conference win.

RB Lawrence Butler - Texas Southern vs. Southern
RB Lawrence Butler - Texas Southern vs. Southern / Jamail Mathews, UNMATCHED SPORTS

Running back Lawrence Butler powered the TSU offense with 14 carries for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Wideouts Trenton Leary, Kordell Rodgers, and Jalen Williams each hauled in a touchdown pass from Cooper.

Southern quarterback Ashton Strother completed 11 of 21 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Backup Cam'Ron McCoy entered in the fourth quarter, adding 22 passing yards while rushing six times for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Barry Remo led all rushers with 24 carries for 121 yards. Receiver Dupree Fuller paced the Jaguars' receiving corps with three catches for 77 yards and a touchdown, while Cam Jefferson contributed two receptions for 55 yards and a score.

Texas Southern trailed 14-7 after the first quarter and was down 21-10 at halftime.

Momentum shifted dramatically to start the second half when TSU kicker Christian Avelar kicked off a Southern player and recovered the ball. The unusual play sparked the Tigers, who responded with 21 unanswered points to seize the lead and keep it for the remainder of the contest.

TSU LB Aaron Kizzee
TSU LB Aaron Kizzee / Jamail Mathews, UNMATCHED SPORTS

The Texas Southern defense tightened after halftime, holding the Jaguars to nine points in the final two quarters and preserving the 35-30 victory.

The win positions the Tigers for a potential winning season if they can defeat Alabama A&M in their regular-season finale on Nov. 22.

Southern outgained Texas Southern 437 to 369 in total yardage, but TSU controlled the tempo with 31 minutes and 17 seconds of possession. The Tigers also capitalized on two Jaguar turnovers, scoring 10 points.

Next Up

Southern meets Grambling State in the Bayou Classic on Saturday, Nov. 29. The annual rivalry showdown will be the Jaguars' final opportunity to secure another victory this season. Southern has won the last three Bayou Classics.

A short-handed Grambling team fell to Alcorn State 27-16 on Saturday in Lorman, Mississippi. The G-Men enter the rivalry game with a 7-4 overall record and a 4-3 mark in SWAC play.

Texas Southern closes its regular season at Shell Energy Stadium against Alabama A&M on Nov. 22 . Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT with national coverage on HBCU GO.

