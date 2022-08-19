Skip to main content

Texas Southern Great, NFL Player Charlie Frazier Dies at 83

Texan Southern's track and field great passed at 83.

Texas Southern University's track & field and professional football great Charlie Frazier passed at 83. Frazier was a native of Angleton, Texas, and starred in track star with fellow TSU great Homer Jones. 

Charlie Frazier

Frazier ran a 9.4 sec. 100-yard dash and 20.8 sec. 220-yard sprint at Texas Southern. The speedster teamed with Homer Jones, Barney Allen, and Lester Milburn to win the sprint medley (3:22.4), quarter-mile (41.2), and half-mile (124.4) relays at the Drake Relays in 1961. 

Oilers 68 Road Charley Frazier, Chargers
Oilers 60's Head Charlie Frazier

He was incredibly fast. Frazier went undrafted in 1962 but earned a roster spot with his hometown Houston Oilers, where he played until 1968. In 1966, he caught 12 touchdowns and over 1,200 receiving yards and was voted to the 1966 AFL All-Star team. Frazier left Houston to compete with the American Football League's Boston Patriots (now New England) from 1969-70.  

Charlie Frazier coached at Houston's John Reagan High School and college sports at Rice, Tulsa, and Texas Christian universities.

He retired from professional football with 3,452 receiving yards, 207 receptions, and 29 touchdowns.

